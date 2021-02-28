Sports

EPL: Man City can’t stop winning as Baggies survive Brighton scare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester City extended their winning run to 20 matches and moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League as John Stones’ second- half strike was enough to seal victory over a resilient West Ham United.

 

Stones fired home his fourth goal of the season from Riyad Mahrez’s neat lay-off to keep Pep Guardiola’s side in control of the title race, reports the BBC. Fourth-placed West Ham gave City a decent game at Etihad Stadium and fought back to level through Michail Antonio before the break, after Stones’ central-defensive partner Ruben Dias had put the hosts in front.

 

But Guardiola, likened to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal by Hammers counterpart David Moyes before Saturday’s fixture, once again came up with the right ingredients as his side improved following the second-half introductions of Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

City’s unbeaten record now stretches to 27 games and they will equal their longest run without defeat if they do not lose against Wolves on Tuesday.

 

And Brighton lost 1-0 at West Brom – but the scoreline does not even begin to tell the story of a match in which the visitors had a goal ruled out after official Lee Mason blew his whistle twice, and also missed two penalties.

 

Lewis Dunk’s quick free-kick in the first half sparked a chaotic few minutes as the goal was disallowed, then allowed, then eventually ruled out for good after Mason had viewed the incident on the pitchside monitor after the video assistant referee (VAR) had intervened.

 

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley had given his side an early lead and Brighton were unable to respond, with Pascal Gross hitting the crossbar and Danny Welbeck smashing the left post from the penalty spot.

 

Brighton, who dominated possession again, had numerous chances to score either side of the break – Neal Maupay skewing a shot wide and Aaron Connolly firing over the bar from close range. But West Brom, who had a few chances of their own, hung on to pick up a potentially vital three points in their attempt to avoid relegation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF appoints Raji, Tobechukwu for Eagles, Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men’s National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years. Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started […]
Sports

Noose around Barca President’s neck tightens

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lionel Messi‘s saga may consume the now embattled president of FC Barcelona. According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, Messi’s criticism of the president could become the final nail in the Bartomeu’s coffin. In his recent interview the Argentine striker accused Josep Maria Bartomeu of mismanaging the club. As a result, activists are reportedly have started a […]
Sports

Juve players in isolation after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”. “This procedure will allow all members who tested […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica