EPL: Man City can’t stop winning as Baggies survive Brighton scare

Manchester City extended their winning run to 20 matches and moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League as John Stones’ second-half strike was enough to seal victory over a resilient West Ham United.

Stones fired home his fourth goal of the season from Riyad Mahrez’s neat lay-off to keep Pep Guardiola’s side in control of the title race, reports the BBC.

Fourth-placed West Ham gave City a decent game at Etihad Stadium and fought back to level through Michail Antonio before the break, after Stones’ central-defensive partner Ruben Dias had put the hosts in front.

But Guardiola, likened to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal by Hammers counterpart David Moyes before Saturday’s fixture, once again came up with the right ingredients as his side improved following the second-half introductions of Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

City’s unbeaten record now stretches to 27 games and they will equal their longest run without defeat if they do not lose against Wolves on Tuesday.

And Brighton lost 1-0 at West Brom – but the scoreline does not even begin to tell the story of a match in which the visitors had a goal ruled out after official Lee Mason blew his whistle twice, and also missed two penalties.

Lewis Dunk’s quick free-kick in the first half sparked a chaotic few minutes as the goal was disallowed, then allowed, then eventually ruled out for good after Mason had viewed the incident on the pitchside monitor after the video assistant referee (VAR) had intervened.

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley had given his side an early lead and Brighton were unable to respond, with Pascal Gross hitting the crossbar and Danny Welbeck smashing the left post from the penalty spot.

Brighton, who dominated possession again, had numerous chances to score either side of the break – Neal Maupay skewing a shot wide and Aaron Connolly firing over the bar from close range.

But West Brom, who had a few chances of their own, hung on to pick up a potentially vital three points in their attempt to avoid relegation.

RESULTS

Man City 2 – 1 West Ham

West Brom 1 – 0 Brighton

