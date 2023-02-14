Sports

EPL: Man City clash ill-timed for leaders Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Wednesday’s pivotal Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City could hardly be more ill-timed for the North London side who are winless in consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Arsenal are looking to win the league title for the first time in 19 years, yet approaching a game at the Emirates which has such big implications in the midst of their current slump will be undesirable for manager Mikel Arteta.

His side followed up their unexpected defeat by relegation-threatened Everton with a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

The result meant Arsenal slipped to only a three-point advantage over City with a game in hand.

They had 23 shots to Brentford’s nine, but looked uncomfortable and struggled to make any real progress when faced with the opposition’s steely rearguard performance.

A rare saving grace for the Gunners may be seen in January signing Leandro Trossard’s impressive performance as the second-half substitute provided a much needed goal – a performance which could settle any nerves Arteta may have had about his side’s issues in the final third.

CITY RESURGENT

While Arsenal continued to look far from their best, City resumed their ascendency as they appeared unphased by their recent off-pitch troubles to stroll past Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

The Manchester club entered the game off the back of a week dominated by news of them facing more than 100 charges of alleged financial misconduct by the Premier League, yet their on-pitch exploits were unbowed.

City boss Pep Guardiola has lifted the league crown on four occasions since joining the club in 2016 and appears to have led his side to a recovery from a mini slump of their own in recent weeks.

Losses to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their five matches leading up to Sunday’s victory had blotted their record.

However, they wrapped up the game by halftime against Villa and appeared closer to their usual selves.

The rampant City which had been lacking had returned, and goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez before the break will have left Guardiola breathing a sigh of relief with a view to Wednesday – even though top scorer Erling Haaland is an injury doubt after being forced off on Sunday.

Their resurgence, coupled with their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup in January, should provide confidence for City that they can produce the performance needed to close in on the top spot and go on to retain the title.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Playing Falcons’ll be difficult on Tuesday – SA Coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The coach of the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis, has described the upcoming encounter against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the ongoing Aisha Buhari  Cup as a difficult one.   Speaking on the encounter, Ellis said Nigeria has shown over the years to be the best on the continent and they are […]
Sports

Quadri lifts Paralympians to Tokyo 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s number one table tennis player Aruna Quadri has donated equipment valued at over 1400 Euros (N.75m) to two athletes – Isau Ogunkunble and Faith Obazuaye.   At a presentation held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 15, the Rio Olympic Games quarterfinalist gave support to Paralympians in their quest to make Nigeria proud at Tokyo […]
Sports

Falcons lament traumatic experience at Abuja Airport

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Falcons players and officials have lamented the traumatic treatment melted at them by the officials of the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Abuja, at about midnight after their triumphant display in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. Falcons defeated Elephant host team 1-0 to secure their passage to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica