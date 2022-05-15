EPL: Man City draw thriller at West Ham, Leeds score crucial late equaliser

Manchester City came back from two goals down for the first time under Pep Guardiola to earn a point at West Ham that means victory over Aston Villa on the final day will see them crowned champions.

City’s grip on the Premier League title was looking distinctly shaky at the break as the Hammers led thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s well-taken double, reports the BBC.

But Jack Grealish struck for the visitors four minutes after the re-start and Vladmir Coufal headed Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick into his own net as City avoided defeat after coming back from two goals down in a top-flight game for the first time since 2012.

They even had a chance to win it five minutes from time but Lukasz Fabianski saved Mahrez’s penalty after Craig Dawson had fouled Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola looked devastated at that. But given the situation they found themselves in at the break, with Liverpool potentially having the chance to catch them when they play on Tuesday, the final outcome was positive for the visitors.

It certainly was for West Ham, who have qualified for European football through their league position in successive seasons for the first time in their history.

At Elland Road, Pascal Struijk headed an injury-time equaliser to keep alive Leeds’ hopes of Premier League survival after a frenetic home draw with Brighton.

And Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester thrashed already relegated Watford to consign them to a seventh defeat in eight Premier League games.

The result boosts the Foxes hopes of a top-10 finish, with Watford, who have now lost 15 of their 19 home matches, dropping to the bottom of the table.

With Roy Hodgson’s successor Rob Edwards paraded before kick-off, the afternoon had started brightly for the Hornets.

Joao Pedro’s close-range effort deflected off Timothy Castagne to put them in front, and they had opportunities to extend their lead with Adam Masina hitting the crossbar and Brazilian forward Pedro seeing another effort well saved by Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward.

However, a defensive mix-up between Masina and Craig Cathcart allowed Youri Tielemans to tee-up James Maddison for the equaliser, and from there the Foxes took control.

Another misjudgement, this time from goalkeeper Ben Foster, saw Vardy beat him to the ball to head in Leicester’s second before Harvey Barnes guided Marc Albrighton’s cross into the bottom left corner 22 seconds after the break.

While Pedro twice seriously tested Ward, Watford’s dismal day saw Vardy race on to Barnes’ pass to prod the ball past Foster, before Barnes compounded their misery, sweeping a low effort past Foster into the bottom right corner late on.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ poor end to the season continued as they were held to a frustrating draw by already-relegated Norwich City at Molineux.

Rayan Ait-Nouri rescued a point after an improved second-half performance by the home side, but it is now just one win from their last seven games.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries an early lead, but they weren’t able to hold on for a final away victory of the season.

There was an end-of-season feel to the game from the start, with both sides lacking form and purpose.

Pukki fired wide after being released by a perfectly-weighted pass from Kieran Dowell, before John Ruddy denied him with a fine save moments later. Toti’s well-timed challenge stopped Dowell as he closed in on a tap-in from the rebound.

Wolves dominated possession but were frustrated by Norwich’s robust defence for much of the first half.

Their only chance of real note came after half an hour, when Raul Jimenez’s cross was headed over by Hwang Hee-chan.

Eight minutes before the break, it was third time lucky for Pukki. He cut in from the right and created a sight of goal before wrong-footing Ruddy for his eleventh goal of the season.

Booed off at half-time, Wolves came out fighting and levelled 10 minutes after the restart. Joao Moutinho’s free-kick caused chaos in the area, eventually finding its way for Ait-Nouri to head home.

The mood changed instantly. Chiquinho, a half-time change for the hosts, was causing all sorts of problems and Norwich suddenly looked vulnerable at the back. Pedro Neto nearly put Wolves ahead, only to be thwarted by Angus Gunn.

Bruno Lage’s side hunted the winner but were unable to make their dominance count.

RESULTS

Tottenham 1 – 0 Burnley

Aston Villa 1 – 1 Crystal Palace

Leeds United 1 – 1 Brighton

Watford 1 – 5 Leicester City

West Ham 2 – 2 Man City

Wolves 1 – 1 Norwich City

