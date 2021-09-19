Sports

EPL: Man City draw with Saints; wins for Liverpool, Watford, Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Brentford sting Wolves for first away win

 

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.

 

Jurgen Klopp’s side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half, reports the BBC.

 

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita’s late curling strike made it 3-0.

 

Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.

 

Palace had started brightly – hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box – but the hosts’ persistence eventually paid off.

 

In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.

 

At the Etihad Stadium, a strangely shot-shy Manchester City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up fortunate to get a draw despite the noisy backing of the home fans.

 

And Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season at Burnley.

 

The Norwegian curled home after Ashley Westwood had clipped Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area. And Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals – to leave Norwich bottom on no points.

 

Meanwhile in the first game of the day, Brentford claimed their first away victory in the Premier League with a 2-0 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet despite going down to 10 men midway through the second half.

 

Ivan Toney scored and grabbed an assist in a busy first half in which he also had two goals disallowed, but the visitors were forced to defend for the last half hour when Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second yellow card.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales into last 16 despite defeat in Rome

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Switzerland crush Turkey 3-1 Wales demonstrated great resolve in defeat against Italy as they clung on with 10 men for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020. Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A’s other fixture, but Wales […]
Sports

Sacking Arteta would be a big mistake – Guardiola tells Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pep Guardiola warned Arsenal’s board they will be making a ‘big mistake’ if they don’t fully back Mikel Arteta after Manchester City dumped the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup. It was another miserable night for Arsenal, who were beaten 4-1 by the current title holders, reports metro.co.uk. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, […]
Sports

Okonkwo: Dallas Wings opportunity, boost for Olympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Forward, Amy Okonkwo has told NBBF Media that an opportunity to try out with Dallas Wings in the WNBA is a confidence booster for her as she eyes a spot in the D’Tigress squad heading to the 2020 Olympics Game. The 25 year old who played 18 games for Club Deportivo Zamarat in the Liga […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica