EPL: Man City draw with Saints; wins for Liverpool, Watford, Arsenal

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half, reports the BBC.

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita’s late curling strike made it 3-0.

Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had started brightly – hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box – but the hosts’ persistence eventually paid off.

In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.

At the Etihad Stadium, a strangely shot-shy Manchester City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up fortunate to get a draw despite the noisy backing of the home fans.

And Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season at Burnley.

The Norwegian curled home after Ashley Westwood had clipped Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area. And Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals – to leave Norwich bottom on no points.

Meanwhile in the first game of the day, Brentford claimed their first away victory in the Premier League with a 2-0 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet despite going down to 10 men midway through the second half.

Ivan Toney scored and grabbed an assist in a busy first half in which he also had two goals disallowed, but the visitors were forced to defend for the last half hour when Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second yellow card.

