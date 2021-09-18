Sports

EPL: Man City draw with Saints; wins for Liverpool, Watford & Arsenal

…as Brentford sting Wolves for first away win

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in a victory against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side created numerous chances against a resilient Palace before Mane pounced on a rebound at the back post in the first half, reports the BBC.

Mohamed Salah doubled their lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when he smashed home a flick-on from a corner, before Naby Keita’s late curling strike made it 3-0.

Liverpool were wasteful in the first half as Diogo Jota fired over the bar from a few yards out in a glorious position, while Thiago and Jordan Henderson were also denied by keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had started brightly – hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box – but the hosts’ persistence eventually paid off.

In the end it was a comfortable victory that capped a good week for Liverpool at Anfield, following their dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And it means they go top of the table with four wins from their opening five games, while visitors Palace remain outside the top 10.

At the Etihad Stadium, a strangely shot-shy Manchester City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up fortunate to get a draw despite the noisy backing of the home fans.

City, who did not manage a single shot on target until the 90th minute, were sloppy in possession as well as lacking their usual spark in attack and Saints will feel they should have left Manchester with all three points, not just one.

The visitors were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Kyle Walker was sent off for bundling Adam Armstrong over in the box, but both decisions were overturned when VAR intervened and referee Jon Moss watched replays of the incident.

And Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season at Burnley.

The Norwegian curled home after Ashley Westwood had clipped Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area.

It was Odegaard’s first goal since joining the Gunners on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in a £30m deal last month.

Burnley were denied a chance to equalise from the penalty spot when referee Anthony Taylor overturned his initial decision after reviewing Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge on substitute Matej Vydra on the pitchside screen.

And Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals – to leave Norwich bottom on no points.

The Canaries become only the fourth side to ever lose their opening five Premier League games – and manager Daniel Farke is the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.

Watford move up to 11th with their second victory of the season.

Meanwhile in the first game of the day, Brentford claimed their first away victory in the Premier League with a 2-0 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet despite going down to 10 men midway through the second half.

Ivan Toney scored and grabbed an assist in a busy first half in which he also had two goals disallowed, but the visitors were forced to defend for the last half hour when Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second yellow card.

Brentford earned a first-half penalty when Wolves wingback Marcal grabbed Toney in the box during a set piece and brought him down, with the striker stepping up and sending Jose Sa the wrong way from the spot to give the away side the lead.

Toney then turned provider for Bryan Mbeumo, shrugging off a tackle in his run down the left channel before crossing to his strike partner at the far post and the unmarked Frenchman made no mistake with a tap in for his first Premier League goal.

Brentford were reduced to 10 when Baptiste received a second booking after losing possession and hauling Trincao down in panic, leaving manager Thomas Frank fuming on the sidelines as he was about to make a substitution.

But Brentford held on and the result moved them up to ninth in the standings while Wolves, still seeking their first home win under Bruno Lage, slipped to 14th.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 2 Brentford

Burnley 0 – 1 Arsenal

Liverpool 3 – 0 Crystal Palace

Man City 0 – 0 Southampton

Norwich 1 – 3 Watford1

*Courtesy: BBC & Reuters

