Sports

EPL: Man City ease past Chelsea to climb to fifth

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Leicester beat Newcastle to close in on top spot

Manchester City produced a ruthless attacking display to ease past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and increase the pressure on Blues manager Frank Lampard.
The visitors, who were without a number of first-team players following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club, stunned Lampard’s side with three goals in the space of 16 first-half minutes.
Ilkay Gundogan’s crisp low finish broke the deadlock before Phil Foden doubled City’s lead three minutes later, tucking a superb first-time strike beyond Edouard Mendy after fine work from Kevin de Bruyne.
The Belgian then deservedly got his name on the scoresheet with a close-range finish after Raheem Sterling’s curling strike had rebounded off the woodwork.
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in second-half stoppage time for Chelsea, firing Kai Havertz’s cross beyond Premier League debutant Zack Steffen.
The result lifts City up to fifth in the table, four points off Liverpool and Manchester United, and with a game in hand on both their rivals.
And fine first-time finishes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester beat Newcastle and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League.
Maddison fired in Jamie Vardy’s pull-back from just inside the penalty area to break Newcastle’s resistance before Tielemans curled home from 20 yards after Marc Albrighton’s pass, reports the BBC.
Andy Carroll’s equally impressive volley reduced the deficit, his first goal since rejoining Newcastle in August 2019.
Leicester moved back above Tottenham into third, although they have played a game more than Spurs, leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester United.
RESULTS
Chelsea 1 – 3 Man City
Newcastle 1 – 2 Leicester

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Southgate praises ‘outstanding’ Grealish after England’s Nations League exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gareth Southgate insisted England could draw encouragement from their display against Belgium and the performance of Jack Grealish, despite their interest in this season’s Nations League ending with a 2-0 defeat in Leuven. The Aston Villa playmaker shone against the number one ranked team in the world and England controlled much of the contest, albeit […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs go top with City victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tottenham moved top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a hardfought victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City dominated in both possession and chances but goals from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso – 35 seconds after his introduction – sealed a fourth successive league win for Spurs, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Govt abandons plan for fans to return to sports’ events

Posted on Author Reporter

  Plans for fans to return to watch live sport events in England from October 1 will not go ahead, says Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove. The plans were placed under review earlier this month after a rise in coronavirus cases, with pilot events restricted to 1,000 people, reports the BBC. The UK’s Covid-19 alert […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica