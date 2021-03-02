Sports

EPL: Man City extend winning run to 21 games

*Move 15 points clear

Gabriel Jesus scored two late goals as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to stretch their winning run to 21 games.
Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant from the start and deservedly took the lead when Leander Dendoncker turned Riyad Mahrez’s cross into this own net, reports the BBC.
Aymeric Laporte had a strike ruled out for a narrow offside as the hosts sought to extend their lead, while Rui Patricio superbly denied Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne.
Wolves equalised with their first touch of the ball inside the Manchester City box as Conor Coady scored with a diving header from Joao Moutinho’s free kick.
But the hosts sealed victory with a flurry of late goals as Jesus drove home a loose ball and tapped in from close range either side of a Mahrez strike.
Victory moved Manchester City 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League, although second-placed Manchester United have a game in hand.
RESULT
Man City 4 – 1 Wolves

