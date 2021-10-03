EPL: Man City fight back twice to draw thriller at Liverpool

*Wins for Spurs, Brentford

Mohamed Salah’s incredible solo goal lit up a thrilling draw between Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Salah picked the ball up wide on the right, jinked past a number of City challenges before slotting in at the far post to put his side 2-1 ahead.

But Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected goal allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to claim a point in a breathtaking second half.

City dominated the first half but could not find the breakthrough with Phil Foden seeing an effort smothered by Alisson and De Bruyne heading over, reports the BBC.

Liverpool improved in the second half and Diogo Jota’s spin and shot was pushed away by Ederson before Sadio Mane stroked in the opener on the hour mark after great work by Salah. Foden then equalised by drilling a superb finish into the far corner.

A winner for either side would have taken them top of the table, but the draw leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, with City a point further back in third.

And Yoane Wissa scored an added-time winner as Brentford maintained their fine start to life in the Premier League with a dramatic London derby win at West Ham United.

Wissa, who got a late equaliser against Liverpool eight days ago, drove in a powerful shot with virtually the last kick of the game after the Hammers had failed to clear a set piece.

For long periods it was Bryan Mbeumo’s early goal that had looked likely to be decisive for the Bees, who move up to seventh in the table after leapfrogging opponents who are now ninth.

Thomas Frank’s side more than merited their lead, with French forward Mbeumo sweeping in from close range after Sergi Canos’ effort was parried by home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

In London, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his players are “unstoppable” when they are confident after seeing them return to form in a much-needed Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

Humbled at north London rivals Arsenal in the last of three straight league losses ahead of Sunday’s game, Spurs overcame a ropey start to produce a display that was far from perfect but at least showcased a greater defensive organisation and attacking edge.

Son Heung-min was typically bright, providing two assists, Lucas Moura looked sharp and Harry Kane -fresh from his 20-minute hat-trick against Mura on Thursday – was more involved in the final third than of late.

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful his side can turn their season around after an inconsistent start.

The Foxes threw away a two-goal lead as Crystal Palace came from behind to salvage a point at Selhurst Park, leaving them on eight points from their opening seven Premier League games.

“They are giving everything but we just aren’t playing to our level,” said the 48-year-old.

Only four teams have created fewer shots per game than Leicester this season, and they are 13th in the expected goals per game table.

Leicester spent more time in the Premier League’s top four than any other team in the last two seasons (567 days), but missed out on Champions League on the final day of both campaigns.

Having started well before dropping off the pace in recent years, Rodgers hopes this season will be different.

RESULTS

Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Leicester

Tottenham 2 – 1 Aston Villa

West Ham 1 – 2 Brentford

Liverpool 2 -2 Man City

