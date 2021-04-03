EPL: Man City four wins from title with win at Leicester

*Jagielka own goal gives Leeds victory over Sheff Utd

*Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea

Runaway leaders Manchester City moved to within four wins of the Premier League title as two second-half goals saw off third-placed Leicester.

In their first match since announcing club-record scorer Sergio Aguero will be leaving at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side were on course for a frustrating draw before Benjamin Mendy broke the deadlock.

Fernandinho had a goal disallowed, Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick hit the bar and Riyad Mahrez was denied against his former club by Kasper Schmeichel’s save.

However, France defender Mendy produced a lovely curling finish after stepping inside a challenge from Marc Albrighton before Gabriel Jesus sealed the points for the visitors from close range.

Leicester thought they had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time through Jamie Vardy but his celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

City are 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who host Brighton on Sunday (19:30 BST), after moving onto 74 points with seven games remaining.

Guardiola’s side need 11 points to wrap up the title.

And Leeds United scored early in each half to beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and move into the top half of the Premier League.

Leeds were firmly on top at a sunny Elland Road and took an early lead as Raphinha squared for Jack Harrison to tap in his seventh goal of the season.

The hosts were made to rue their missed chances in first-half stoppage time as Ben Osborn forced the ball over the line after Oli McBurnie’s shot deflected into his path.

But Leeds were back in front inside four minutes of the second half, Phil Jagielka turning Harrison’s low cross into his own net.

Substitutes Rhian Brewster and Oliver Burke went close to a late equaliser for the relegation-threatened visitors, who are now 14 points from safety with eight games left.

But Leeds were worthy winners on a day they remembered fans Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were killed in Turkey before their UEFA Cup game against Galatasaray in April 2000, and the club’s record goalscorer and former captain Peter Lorimer who died last month.

In the first game of the day, Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson scored twice as struggling West Brom overwhelmed 10-man Chelsea and emphatically ended the 14-match unbeaten start to Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at Stamford Bridge.

The Baggies were as brilliant as the Blues, who had Thiago Silva sent off in the 29th minute, were abject, reports the BBC.

The result moves the 19th-placed side to within seven points of 17th-placed Newcastle, and even if they do not manage the improbable and escape relegation, they will look back on this day with great pride.

Sam Allardyce’s men were outstanding on the counter-attack and each of their goals was of high quality.

Chelsea took an undeserved lead in the 27th minute when Christian Pulisic followed up after Marcos Alonso’s free-kick came off the post. However, two minutes later Chelsea’s day started to take a turn for the worse when Thiago was shown a second yellow for a rash challenge on Okay Yokuslu.

That was followed by a horror show in first-half stoppage time as Pereira took centre stage. The Brazilian’s first effort was a cute finish over Edouard Mendy before he finished off a gorgeous move with a low strike between three defenders. In between those goals, Matt Phillips produced a strike that came off the woodwork.

West Brom then went for the jugular as substitute Robinson made it 3-1 with a sensational side-foot volley before Mbaye Diagne finished off a sweet move with an even sweeter strike.

RESULTS

*Chelsea 2 – 5 West Brom

*Leeds 2 – 1 Sheff Utd

*Leicester 0 – 2 Man City

