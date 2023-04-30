EPL: Man City go top as Bournemouth thrash Leeds; wins for Man Utd, Newcastle

Manchester City beat Fulham to return to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season in all competitions.

Haaland converted a third-minute penalty, after Julian Alvarez had been fouled by Tim Ream, to become the first top-flight player to reach a half-century of goals in one campaign since Tom ‘Pongo’ Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931, reports the BBC.

The Norwegian striker also moved level for most goals in a Premier League season – matching the 34 goals Andy Cole scored for Newcastle in 1993-94 and the same amount Alan Shearer registered for Blackburn a year later.

However, Fulham grabbed a 15th-minute equaliser with their first attempt of the match as Carlos Vinicius powerfully shot past Ederson after Harry Wilson had headed the ball into his path.

But the hosts could not hang on to record a remarkable result.

Jack Grealish had an effort pushed on to the crossbar for Manchester City, who regained their lead in the 36th minute through Alvarez’s superb strike from 25 yards out.

City’s win moves them above and one point clear of Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a game in hand.

This was the first time City have been above Arsenal since mid-February as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

At Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th career goal to boost Manchester United’s Champions League hopes and end Aston Villa’s 10-match unbeaten run.

Fernandes pounced six minutes before half-time after Emiliano Martinez had turned Marcus Rashford’s shot into his path.

It sealed a deserved victory for the hosts, who had already gone close through Marcel Sabitzer.

United midfielder Casemiro also hit the bar and curled a second-half effort just wide.

However, Ezri Konza nearly scrambled a close-range equaliser from a late corner that had been flicked on at the near post, but the Villa defender was unable to adjust his body position quickly enough to steer the ball goalwards and United were able to clear.

The result ensures United have a healthy advantage on the clubs chasing a top-four spot, with Villa now nine points adrift of the Red Devils having missed the chance to cut the gap to just three points.

And Callum Wilson took his Premier League tally to 15 goals for the season as Newcastle fought back to beat bottom club Southampton at St James’ Park and strengthen their place in the top four.

Saints, who started the day six points adrift of safety, took a surprise lead in the first half when Stuart Armstrong turned in Kamaldeen Sulemana’s low ball following a swift counter.

Newcastle sent on Wilson, who scored twice in the 4-1 win at Everton last Thursday, at half-time and he made an almost immediate impact when he poked in from close range following a free-kick nine minutes after the break.

Wilson then saw a header tipped over before a second was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.

But Newcastle completed the turnaround when Theo Walcott deflected a corner into his own net and Wilson finally got his second when he showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot in.

The victory means Newcastle are third, 11 points clear of Tottenham with five games remaining.

Southampton, meanwhile, remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table and staring relegation to the Championship in the face.

RESULTS

• Bournemouth 3 – 1 Leeds

• Fulham 1 – 2 Man City

• Man Utd 1 – 0 Aston Villa

• Newcastle 4 – 1 Southampton