EPL: Man City go top with win over title rivals Arsenal

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League for the first time since November as they leapfrogged leaders Arsenal with a vital victory at Emirates Stadium.
The reigning champions turned on the power in the second half in the biggest game of the domestic season as Arsenal paid a heavy price for individual errors, reports the BBC.
Takehiro Tomiyasu’s poor backpass allowed Kevin de Bruyne to loft a finish over Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after 24 minutes but Arsenal deservedly drew level three minutes before half-time, Bukayo Saka scoring from the spot after City goalkeeper Ederson fouled Eddie Nketiah.
City, lacking spark in the opening phase, improved after the break and had a penalty of their own ruled out for offside against Erling Haaland before they showed a ruthless streak to punish Arsenal.
Gabriel lost possession to allow Bernardo Silva and Haaland to set up Jack Grealish for a deflected finish after 72 minutes before they ended Arsenal’s hopes with 10 minutes left.
Inevitably, Haaland was the scorer from De Bruyne’s pass to put City top on goal difference having played one game more than Arsenal.
RESULT
Arsenal 1 – 3 Man City

 

Sports

Buhari mourns ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Joe Erico

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, mourned a former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper, Joe Erico, who died earlier in the day. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “Joe Erico: President Buhari commiserates with family, NFF over the death of Joe Erico,” the President said […]
Sports

Jang, Musa task Lalong to complete stadia

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Former Governor of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang, has appealed to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to complete the various stadia his administration started constructing in the 17 local government areas of the state to help discover hidden talents in football. Jang made the appeal at the weekend in Jos, at the Rwang-Pam […]
Sports

Buhari hails outstanding feat of nigeria's U-20 athletes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.   ThePresidentcommends the team and their handlers for showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with someof thebesttalentsinthe worldof sportwhobydintof hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.   With four gold and […]

Leave a Reply

