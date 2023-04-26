EPL: Man City hammer Arsenal, Chelsea slump to 5th straight defeat

*Wins for Forest, Liverpool

Manchester City delivered a masterclass to overwhelm Premier League leaders Arsenal and strike a huge psychological blow in the title race at Etihad Stadium.

The confrontation billed as a potential title decider turned into an embarrassingly one-sided affair, reports the BBC.

Pep Guardiola’s side, now two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand, were inspired by the devastating partnership of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland set De Bruyne away for a silky finish for City’s opener after seven minutes, and Arsenal then survived a constant bombardment of attacks before John Stones headed home from a corner in first-half stoppage time, the goal given by VAR after originally being ruled offside.

City goal machine Haaland was outstanding, once again setting up De Bruyne for the third in the 54th minute, the Belgian passing a classy finish between the legs of Gunners defender Rob Holding.

Holding did pull one back for Arsenal late in the game before Haaland, denied four times by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earlier in the match, sealed a memorable night with his 49th City goal.

City can go top with victory at Fulham on Sunday while Arsenal must somehow pull out of a slump that has seen them go four league games without a win at a crucial stage of the season.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea lost their fifth successive game since the return of Frank Lampard as Brentford won at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their position in the Premier League’s top 10.

The visitors did not have a shot on target in the first half but took the lead midway through when Mathias Jorgensen’s flick from a corner hit Cesar Azpilicueta on his shoulder to deflect into the back of the net.

Chelsea once again struggled to create chances and a hugely disappointing first half ended with boos from some of the home supporters.

The Blues did improve after the break, thanks largely to the introduction of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who mis-hit an overhead kick from a dangerous position before firing a low strike at Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

But they failed to find an equaliser and Brentford wrapped up a hugely impressive win late on when Bryan Mbeumo cut into the box before smashing a shot into the back of the net.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table as they sit 11th, six points behind Fulham in 10th and eight behind Brentford, who move up to ninth.

And Liverpool came from a goal down to win at West Ham and boost their hopes of securing European football next season.

The Hammers took a 12th-minute lead when Lucas Paqueta, after playing a one-two with Michail Antonio, fired from 20 yards out past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

But the advantage lasted less than six minutes before Cody Gakpo equalised with his own shot from outside the penalty area.

West Ham thought they had gone back in front with Jarrod Bowen’s angled strike but the England forward was ruled offside by the video assistant referee to keep it at 1-1.

An unmarked Joel Matip scored what proved to be the winner in the 67th minute with a powerful header from Andy Robertson’s corner from the left.

At the City Ground, Nottingham Forest are out of the bottom three after coming from a goal down to claim a crucial win over Brighton.

Facundo Buonanotte put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute of a first half they dominated, albeit Forest had the chance to go in front early but Brennan Johnson’s penalty was well saved by Jason Steele.

Danilo burst through to put Steve Cooper’s side ahead on 69 minutes and when the video assistant referee spotted a handball by Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk, Morgan Gibbs-White converted the second spot kick of the game to seal a precious win.

Forest move above Everton and Leicester into 17th, a point above the drop zone while Brighton stay eighth.

RESULTS

Forest 3 – 1 Brighton

Chelsea 0 – 2 Brentford

West Ham 1 – 2 Liverpool

Man City 4 – 1 Arsenal