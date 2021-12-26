Sports

EPL: Man City hammer Leicester, Arsenal pound Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Manchester City held off an unlikely Leicester comeback to clinch a ninth successive Premier League win in thrilling style and move six points clear at the top of the table.

It looked like the defending champions had wrapped up the points by half-time as they led a depleted Foxes side 4-0, with a penalty apiece by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on top of strikes by Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Leicester had other ideas, however, with three goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho giving them hope.

A header by Aymeric Laporte restored order and gave the home side much-needed breathing space, before Sterling’s second made sure of the points late on, but what had started out as a walk in the park will be remembered as a much sterner test for the league leaders, reports the BBC.

And Arsenal secured their fourth Premier League victory in a row as they ran out comfortable winners at Carrow Road and heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after six minutes when he guided a low shot past Angus Gunn at the end of a slick Arsenal attack.

The impressive Martin Odegaard, who teed up Saka’s opener, then sent Kieran Tierney through to score the away side’s second just before half-time.

Saka added a fine third before Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s stoppage-time strike wrapped up a stress-free win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners maintain their six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham while Norwich must regroup after a 12th defeat of the season.

In London, Tottenham scored twice in two first-half minutes to set up a victory over Crystal Palace and keep up the pressure on the Premier League top four.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, before Lucas Moura doubled their lead with a powerful header from close range.

Palace, who had asked the Premier League to postpone the game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, which included a positive test for manager Patrick Vieira, never got going in north London.

With Vieira self-isolating, assistant manager Osian Roberts took charge of the team, which had to play for nearly an hour with 10 men.

Their talisman Wilfried Zaha felt aggrieved about his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half, before Son Heung-min sealed the win with a third for Tottenham after the break.

Spurs are unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and are six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand, while Palace are 12th in the table.

RESULTS

Man City 6 – 3 Leicester

Norwich 0 – 5 Arsenal

Tottenham 3 – 0 Crystal Palace

West Ham 2 – 3 Southampton

 

Reporter

