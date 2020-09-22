Sports

EPL: Man City hold off Wolves fightback to make winning start

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*As Villa narrowly beat 10-man Sheffield United

Manchester City held off a second-half Wolves fightback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
City did the damage in a superb first half as Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, playing for the first time since being sent home from England duty in disgrace, both found the net, reports the BBC.
At that stage it seemed a case of how many the visitors would get, with Foden and Raheem Sterling both going close and Wolves keeper Rui Patricio making two decent saves.
However, City ran out of steam after the break.
Daniel Podence twice went close for the hosts and Kyle Walker hacked a scuffed Ruben Neves shot off the line, before Raul Jimenez, scorer of 27 goals last season, netted for the second time in this one 12 minutes from time.
However, Wolves were unable to repeat last term’s exploits, when they came back from 2-0 down to win this fixture, and Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time effort sealed victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.
And in the first game of the evening, Ezri Konsa’s second-half header proved decisive as Aston Villa overcame a resilient performance by Sheffield United, who played for 78 minutes with 10 men after the early dismissal of John Egan.
Konsa headed in fellow defender Tyrone Mings’ flick-on in the 63rd minute after Matt Targett whipped a corner in from the left.
Villa put United under pressure for long spells after visiting captain Egan was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity in a tussle with Ollie Watkins in the 12th minute.
But the Blades missed a golden opportunity to score the opener after half an hour when John Lundstram was denied from the penalty spot by Villa debutant Emiliano Martinez, after a lengthy VAR review showed Targett had clipped Chris Basham in the box.
United regrouped and were solid in defence – clearing numerous crosses and presenting a threat on the break – but could not hold out to earn a share of the points.
RESULTS
Wolves 1 – 2 Man City
W’Ham 1 – 0 Sheffield Utd

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sit tight syndrome, bane of Nigeria’s football’ – Adamawa FC boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Adamawa United Chairman Emmanuel Zira, has identified the inability of football administrators to relinquish positions easily as the major problem of the country’s football administration. Zira who spoke as a Guest of the FCT Football Update Personality Interview Segment was of the opinion that if a considerate time in leadership positions are provided in the […]
Sports

Serie A: Lukaku hits double as Inter sink Genoa to keep pressure on Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Internazionale put more pressure on the stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sánchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, four behind Juventus who host Sampdoria on Sunday. Juve, who have three […]
Sports

UEFA Nations League: Ukraine, Switzerland, others to air on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football, competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this week. The games scheduled to hold from Thursday, September 3 to Monday, September 7 will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) to GOtv Jolli and Max customers and on SuperSport LaLiga […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: