Sports

EPL: Man City, Liverpool play thrilling draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nothing could separate the Premier League’s top two as they played out a pulsating draw at Etihad Stadium to keep the title race on a knife’s edge.

Manchester City came out firing as Kevin de Bruyne gave them an early lead with a thumping strike, which deflected off defender Joel Matip, moments after Alisson had denied Raheem Sterling from close range, reports the BBC.

Liverpool responded when Diogo Jota put away Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lay-off but they faced a period of relentless pressure from City in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus eventually regained City’s lead before the break but it was all square again when Sadio Mane slotted home 46 seconds into the restart.

The drama continued as Sterling thought he’d made it 3-2 before his goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR check.

With seven games remaining, City retain their slim one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table and the two rivals will face off again in six days’ time for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

RESULT

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Olympic Club captures Nigerian teenage striker

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian teenaged striker Lawal Olamilekan has been recruited by Egyptian second division side Olympic Club FC as the Alexandriabased sidebattlesfor promotion.   Officially known as El Olympic, the over century-old side, acquired the services of the 19-year-old Olamilekan from Imo State-based Brighter Tomorrow Football Club under the auspices of manager Emeka Darlington.   “Olamilekan is […]
Sports

Int’l friendly: Indomitable Lions lay siege on Super Eagles in Austria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neighbours and Nigeria’s football rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have already assembled in Vienna, Austria ahead of the two friendly matches with Nigeria this Friday and next week. According to Sports Village Square coach, Antonio Conceicao and his staff have shortlisted 28 players for the games. They are staying at Hilton Danube Waterfront […]
Sports

AFCON of drama and controversies

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Kloop, tagged the Africa Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament’ apparently because he was frustrated over the reality of losing three key players going for the continental football showpiece: Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea. Kloop’s comments attracted massive responses from far and near. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica