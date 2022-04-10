EPL: Man City, Liverpool play thrilling draw

Nothing could separate the Premier League’s top two as they played out a pulsating draw at Etihad Stadium to keep the title race on a knife’s edge.

Manchester City came out firing as Kevin de Bruyne gave them an early lead with a thumping strike, which deflected off defender Joel Matip, moments after Alisson had denied Raheem Sterling from close range, reports the BBC.

Liverpool responded when Diogo Jota put away Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lay-off but they faced a period of relentless pressure from City in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus eventually regained City’s lead before the break but it was all square again when Sadio Mane slotted home 46 seconds into the restart.

The drama continued as Sterling thought he’d made it 3-2 before his goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR check.

With seven games remaining, City retain their slim one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table and the two rivals will face off again in six days’ time for a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

RESULT

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...