EPL: Man City outclass Fulham 2-0, go fourth

*Burnley, Everton battle to draw

Manchester City continued their return to form with another one-sided home win, outclassing Fulham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side recorded their now annual 5-0 home win over Burnley last weekend and were similarly dominant, albeit a bit wasteful against the Cottagers to move three points behind league-leaders Tottenham.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne laid the platform for the win, with the latter setting up the former to slot in the opening goal.

The roles were then reversed with the England winger tripped in the box by Joachim Andersen to allow the Belgian midfielder to score from the penalty spot.

The pair could easily have had another four goals between them but Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a string of good saves, while De Bruyne also struck the bar with a shot.

It is the first time this campaign that City have won back-to-back league matches and it lifts them to a spot in the table more in keeping of a side with title aspirations.

Fulham spent most of the game repelling attacks, but at least tried to ask questions of the home side, as they did to far greater effect at Leicester on Monday.

An eighth defeat of the season means the Cottagers remain 17th in the table, one point better off than West Brom and Burnley, both of whom have played a game less.

Earlier, Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor.

The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC.

Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a reshuffle midway through the first half.

They equalised just before the break through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Premier League’s leading scorer this season.

Both sides had chances to win it, only for goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope, the men vying for the England number one shirt, to shine in front of the watching Gareth Southgate.

Burnley stay in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Fulham, who lost to Manchester City. The Clarets will have a game in hand on the majority of the league by the end of the weekend.

RESULTS

Burnley 1 – 1 Everton

Man City 2 – 0 Fulham

