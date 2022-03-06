Sports

EPL: Man City outclass rivals Man United

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Arsenal beat Watford

 

Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored twice each as Manchester City outclassed rivals Manchester United to move six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League again.

De Bruyne slotted in the opener from Bernardo Silva’s cut-back but Jadon Sancho levelled against his old club.

The Belgian popped up again after some shoddy defending from United and then set up Mahrez’s half-volley.

Mahrez added a late fourth with a goal given by the VAR.

In the first game of the day, Arsenal climbed into the Champions League places with an entertaining victory over lowly Watford in a game with five quality goals.

The Hornets, who remain in the relegation zone, thought they had taken the lead within the first 20 seconds as Emmanuel Dennis slotted home but he was offside.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal ahead not long afterwards after flicking the ball into the path of Bukayo Saka and then running into the centre to slot in Saka’s cross, reports the BBC.

Watford levelled with the best individual goal of the game, Cucho Hernandez’s acrobatic flying volley from Kiko Femenia’s cross.

The visitors restored their lead when Saka won the ball off Tom Cleverley and found Alexandre Lacazette, who rolled the ball back into Saka’s path to fire into the top corner.

England star Saka was involved again in the third goal as his quick throw-in set up a move with Lacazette laying the ball off to Gabriel Martinelli to finish.

They looked as if they were cruising, and Eddie Nketiah hit the post, before Moussa Sissoko controlled the ball on his chest and beat Ben White before slotting in.

That set up a tense finale but Watford did not manage a clear-cut chance to equalise.

Arsenal moved above Manchester United with the win.

Watford, who blow hot and cold too often, remain three points off safety.

RESULTS

Man City 4 – 1 Man United

Watford 2 – 3 Arsenal

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

Posted on Author Reporter

  World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE.N) was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. […]
Sports

UFC boxing: Cormier wants Adesanya, Jones’ fight now

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier wants Nigerian current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to fight Jon Jones now and not wait too long. A war of words erupted over the past few weeks between Adesanya and Jones, a three-time light heavyweight champion, and a duel between the two stars somehow looks inevitable and logistically difficult […]
Sports

Rashford to have surgery on shoulder

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Sancho undergoes United medical Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford may not play until the end of October after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury. Rashford, 23, had a scan on Tuesday after being hampered by the problem in the latter half of the 2020-21 season. It was decided the damage was so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica