EPL: Man City put four past Leeds to reclaim top spot

Manchester City produced the perfect response to Premier League title rivals Liverpool by outclassing Leeds United to regain top spot.

City needed the win after Liverpool had overtaken them earlier in the day with victory at Newcastle and produced a highly impressive display in Elland Road’s hothouse that also prolonged the relegation worries for Jesse Marsch’s side, reports the BBC.

The reigning Premier League champions went ahead in the 13th minute when Rodri glanced home Phil Foden’s free-kick and while Leeds were spirited, they barely tested visiting keeper Ederson until the game was lost.

City doubled their advantage nine minutes after the break from another set piece, Nathan Ake pouncing from close range when Foden’s corner was headed down by Ruben Dias.

Foden was City’s brilliant orchestrator and he was involved again when he set up the third for Gabriel Jesus with 12 minutes left, before Fernadinho added the fourth with virtually the last kick of the game.

RESULT

• Leeds 0 – 4 Man City

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...