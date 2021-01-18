Sports

EPL: Man City put four past Palace to move up to second

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Man Utd stay top after drab draw with Liverpool
*Ndombele stunner helps Spurs beat Sheff Utd

John Stones scored twice for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s resurgent title challengers cruised past Crystal Palace to go second in the Premier League.
Hours after Liverpool and leaders Manchester United shared a goalless draw, City capitalised to move within two points of top spot with their fifth successive league victory.
Stones opened the scoring with a header from Kevin de Bruyne’s delightful cross as the Belgian made it 100 assists in all competitions since joining the club in 2015.
The hosts were already in complete control when Ilkay Gundogan added a superb second from the edge of the box shortly after the break.
Stones, having previously never scored in the Premier League for City, then smashed in his second from a corner before Raheem Sterling curled in a free-kick for City’s fourth.
Guardiola’s side can go top if they win their game in hand, while defeat means Crystal Palace remain 13th.
And Premier League leaders Manchester United were thwarted by the second-half heroics of keeper Alisson in a goalless draw with champions Liverpool.
The Brazilian stuck out his foot to block Bruno Fernandes’ strike and then stood tall to save Paul Pogba’s shot.
The match failed to live up to the hype – it was high on intensity, but both attacks found it difficult to pierce determined defences at Anfield.
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both had efforts blocked.
In the first game of the day, Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.
A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging, reports the BBC.
But they were back to their ruthless best against a Blades side that gone into the game buoyed by picking up their first league win of the season against Newcastle last time out.
Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min’s corner.
Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time, driving a superb low strike from outside the box beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal.
David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Tanguy Ndombele’s stunning hooked finish made sure there would be no late drama.
Victory moved Tottenham up to fourth, although they would drop to fifth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace later on Sunday. Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.
RESULTS
Sheff Utd 1 – 3 Tottenham
Liverpool 0 – 0 Man Utd
Man City 4 – 0 Crystal Palace

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Barca players vote Messi to continue as captain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona players have voted for Lionel Messi to remain captain for the new season. Messi, who asked to leave only a few weeks ago, will wear the armband next season. Something he has done ever since Andres Iniesta left the club. In fact, the group of captains – and it’s order – is exactly […]
Sports

Bayern beat Sevilla after extra time to win Super Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich were taken to extra time by a durable and resilient Sevilla in front of around 20,000 fans in Budapest before adding the Uefa Super Cup to their Champions League trophy. The showpiece was watched by supporters inside the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena, the first major European match to allow fans since the Cornonavirus […]
Sports

Joshua vows to knock out Fury in round 6

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has vowed to knock his rival Tyson Fury out in the sixth round of their prospective unification battle. Though, the date for the much-anticipated fight has not been fixed, they have however settled the financial terms on a two-fight deal. Joshua seems to have crossed the Dillian Whyte hurdle […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica