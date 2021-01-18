EPL: Man City put four past Palace to move up to second

*Man Utd stay top after drab draw with Liverpool

John Stones scored twice for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s resurgent title challengers cruised past Crystal Palace to go second in the Premier League.

Hours after Liverpool and leaders Manchester United shared a goalless draw, City capitalised to move within two points of top spot with their fifth successive league victory.

Stones opened the scoring with a header from Kevin de Bruyne’s delightful cross as the Belgian made it 100 assists in all competitions since joining the club in 2015.

The hosts were already in complete control when Ilkay Gundogan added a superb second from the edge of the box shortly after the break.

Stones, having previously never scored in the Premier League for City, then smashed in his second from a corner before Raheem Sterling curled in a free-kick for City’s fourth.

Guardiola’s side can go top if they win their game in hand, while defeat means Crystal Palace remain 13th.

And Premier League leaders Manchester United were thwarted by the second-half heroics of keeper Alisson in a goalless draw with champions Liverpool.

The Brazilian stuck out his foot to block Bruno Fernandes’ strike and then stood tall to save Paul Pogba’s shot.

The match failed to live up to the hype – it was high on intensity, but both attacks found it difficult to pierce determined defences at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both had efforts blocked.

In the first game of the day, Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging, reports the BBC.

But they were back to their ruthless best against a Blades side that gone into the game buoyed by picking up their first league win of the season against Newcastle last time out.

Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min’s corner.

Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time, driving a superb low strike from outside the box beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal.

David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Tanguy Ndombele’s stunning hooked finish made sure there would be no late drama.

Victory moved Tottenham up to fourth, although they would drop to fifth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace later on Sunday. Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.

RESULTS

Sheff Utd 1 – 3 Tottenham

Liverpool 0 – 0 Man Utd

Man City 4 – 0 Crystal Palace

