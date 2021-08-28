Sports

EPL: Man City send Arsenal bottom with 5-0 mauling

Arsenal’s miserable start to the new Premier League campaign continued as they were thumped by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners have now lost all three of their opening league fixtures and are yet to score a top-flight goal this season.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus were all on target for City in a first half which also saw Arsenal defender Granit Xhaka shown a straight red card for a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

Rodri added a fine fourth from the edge of the box before Spaniard Torres nodded in his second of the game late on to ensure City scored five for a third successive home Premier League game.

The defeat leaves the Gunners in the bottom three, while City move top of the table on goal difference.

RESULT

Man City 5 – 0 Arsenal

