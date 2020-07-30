Sports

EPL: Man City sign Ake from Foxes for £40m

Relegated Bournemouth have accepted a £40 million bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake.

It is understood there is an additional £1 million in add-ons as part of the deal.

Netherlands international Ake, 25, joined Bournemouth in 2017 for a club record fee and has made 121 appearances for the Cherries, reports the BBC.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been targeting at least one centre-back to bolster his squad next season and Ake has been a target for a while.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 18th, while Manchester City finished runners-up.

It was understood Ake would leave Bournemouth this summer whether Eddie Howe’s men stayed in the top flight or not. However, their relegation was the trigger for City to open talks.

Ake, who played 29 of Bournemouth’s 38 games in the Premier League this season, has been capped 13 times by his country and has previously played club football for Chelsea, Watford and Reading.

Last year, Bournemouth sold defender Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa for £20 million which is currently the highest fee received for a player by the Cherries.

