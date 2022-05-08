EPL: Man City thrash Newcastle to go three points clear

*Wins for Arsenal, Everton, West Ham

Manchester City shrugged off the disappointment of their Champions League semi-final exit at Real Madrid to sweep aside Newcastle United and open a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The reigning champions took advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur with an impressive response that not only strengthened their position at the Premier League summit but also improved their goal difference, reports the BBC.

Chris Wood wasted a glorious early chance for Newcastle to add to City’s nerves and his side paid the price when Raheem Sterling headed Pep Guardiola’s team in front after 19 minutes.

Aymeric Laporte added a second before half-time after Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka fumbled Ilkay Gundogan’s volley and Rodri made sure of the victory with a near-post header from Kevin de Bruyne’s corner just after the hour mark.

City, with Newcastle deflated and outclassed, improved their goal difference even further when substitute Phil Foden struck in the closing moments, turning in Oleksandr Zinchenko’s touch, before Sterling completed the rout with a close-range finish in added time.

Earlier, Arsenal took a huge step towards securing Champions League football next season as they saw off an ill-disciplined Leeds United, with the 10-man visitors dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

It was a fourth successive win for Mikel Arteta’s side and one that puts them firmly in the driving seat for a top-four spot before Thursday’s north London derby at Tottenham.

But Leeds’ early capitulation was entirely of their own making, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier gifting the hosts an opener before captain Luke Ayling was sent off for a needless lunge on Gabriel Martinelli.

Eddie Nketiah pounced on Meslier’s lose touch to open the scoring and then finished a swift move to double the Gunners’ lead before Ayling’s rash challenge left Leeds a man down for more than an hour.

The Elland Road outfit did not have an effort on goal until Diego Llorente headed past Aaron Ramsdale in the 66th minute to tee up more of a nervy finish than anyone inside Emirates Stadium would have anticipated.

Leeds applied some late pressure, sending Meslier up for set-pieces, but the fourth-placed hosts were never seriously in danger of losing their lead and now hold a four-point lead over Tottenham in fifth.

Defeat for Leeds, coupled with Everton’s win at Leicester, means Jesse Marsch’s side slip into the bottom three with three games remaining.

At the King Power Stadium Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation places by holding on for a hard-fought victory over Leicester City.

A stunning volley by Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate’s header gave Frank Lampard’s side their third win in five games and ensured they remain in control of their destiny with four games to play.

Mykolenko finished superbly from Alex Iwobi’s cross after six minutes but Patson Daka capitalised on Yerry Mina’s attempted header back to Jordan Pickford to draw Leicester level five minutes later.

The unmarked Holgate was quickest to react after Kasper Schmeichel kept out Richarlison’s initial header from a corner to restore the Toffees’ lead after 30 minutes.

Forced to chase another equaliser, Leicester dominated for large periods in the second half – but they found England number one Pickford once again in inspired form.

Having made one of the saves of the season against Chelsea last Sunday, the Toffees goalkeeper produced sublime stops to deny Nampalys Mendy and Harvey Barnes to protect his side’s narrow lead.

Everton moved up to 16th with victory, one point above Burnley and Leeds United, who lost 2-1 at Arsenal to drop to 18th.

The Toffees have played one game fewer than their relegation rivals.

RESULTS

Arsenal 2 – 1 Leeds

Leicester 1 – 2 Everton

Norwich 0 – 4 West Ham

Man City 5 – 0 Newcastle

