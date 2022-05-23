Sports

EPL: Man City win title after thrilling comeback, Burnley go down

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the sixth time after a stunning fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side finished one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1, reports the BBC.

 

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri came in a six-minute spell in the second half. Villa had taken a two-goal  lead through Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

 

At Anfield, Liverpool’s hopes of winning a quadruple were ended on the final day of the Premier League season as a tense victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers proved too little to deny Manchester City the title.

 

Liverpool was dealt an early blow when Pedro Neto droveinfromRaulJimenez’s square ball inside the third minute, Sadio Mane slotting  inanequaliser21minuteslater. Liverpool pushed for a winnerthatlookedlikeitcouldseal a20thleaguetitle, Manehaving an effort correctly ruled out for offside while Trent Alexander- Arnold saw a long-range effort pushed away.

 

The second goal finally arrived six minutes before fulltime when Mohamed Salah bundled in from close range but by then Manchester City had staged an incredible comeback to lead 3-2. Andy Robertson added a late third for the Reds but there was no late equaliser at Etihad Stadium as Guardiola’s side took their sixth Premier League title.

 

Burnleywererelegatedfrom the Premier League on a dramatic final day as a home loss to Newcastle United condemned themtotheChampionship.

 

Manchester United’s season ended with a whimper as they were beaten at Crystal Palace in front of new manager Erik ten Hag. FormerUnitedwingerWilfriedZaha scoredthe winning goal in the first half, latching onto a through ball and turning DiogoDalotbeforedrilling a low finish into the corner.

 

Despite the loss, United finish a disappointing campaign in sixth place to clinch a Europa League spot – as West Ham were beaten by Brighton – while Palace end in a respectable 12th place.

 

