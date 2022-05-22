EPL: Man City win title after thrilling comeback, Burnley relegated

*Wins for Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal; Man Utd, Saints lose

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the sixth time after a stunning fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1, reports the BBC.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri came in a six-minute spell in the second half.

Villa had taken a two-goal lead through Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

At Anfield, Liverpool’s hopes of winning a quadruple were ended on the final day of the Premier League season as a tense victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers proved too little to deny Manchester City the title.

The Reds needed to win and hope Manchester City failed to do so, and the unlikely looked to be happening when Pep Guardiola’s side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa midway through the second half.

That gave hope to Liverpool, who had been dealt an early blow when Pedro Neto drove in from Raul Jimenez’s square ball inside the third minute, Sadio Mane slotting in an equaliser 21 minutes later.

At that stage, Jurgen Klopp’s side were set to finish level with City on 90 points, with Pep Guardiola’s team top because of their superior goal difference.

Liverpool pushed for a winner that looked like it could seal a 20th league title, Mane having an effort correctly ruled out for offside while Trent Alexander-Arnold saw a long-range effort pushed away.

The second goal finally arrived six minutes before full-time when Mohamed Salah bundled in from close range but by then Manchester City had staged an incredible comeback to lead 3-2.

Andy Robertson added a late third for the Reds but there was no late equaliser at Etihad Stadium as Guardiola’s side took their sixth Premier League title. Regardless, Anfield applauded their side’s efforts at full-time as they came close to an unlikely title.

And Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on a dramatic final day as a home loss to Newcastle United condemned them to the Championship.

At the start of the day, Burnley were above Leeds on goal difference, but Jesse Marsch’s side won 2-1 at Brentford to end the Clarets’ six-year spell in the top flight.

Newcastle, who suffered an early blow when Brazil midfielder Joelinton was carried off on a stretcher, went ahead through Callum Wilson’s calm penalty after Nathan Collins’ needless handball as he flicked the ball away from Sean Longstaff’s head.

The incident was originally missed by referee Craig Pawson and, following a video assistant referee check, he watched the incident on a pitchside monitor before pointing to the spot.

Wilson doubled the visitors’ advantage 15 minutes into the second half when he was on the end of Allan Saint-Maximin’s low cross and converted from six yards out.

Burnley got a goal back as Maxwel Cornet blasted in a volley after his first effort had been parried by Martin Dubravka but they could not find an equaliser in a frantic finish.

And Manchester United’s season ended with a whimper as they were beaten at Crystal Palace in front of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Former United winger Wilfried Zaha scored the winning goal in the first half, latching onto a through ball and turning Diogo Dalot before drilling a low finish into the corner.

Despite the loss, United finish a disappointing campaign in sixth place to clinch a Europa League spot – as West Ham were beaten by Brighton – while Palace end in a respectable 12th place.

Zaha’s goal proved to be enough against a rudderless United side playing in front of Ten Hag, who was in the stands at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman taking over a team from Ralf Rangnick which is bereft of sort any leadership or confidence.

The departing Edinson Cavani had a snapshot clawed out by Vicente Guaita and the Spanish keeper also brilliantly tipped over United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri’s first-time effort from the edge of the box.

Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp both had low shots kept out by David de Gea but United’s number one could do nothing about Zaha’s 37th minute goal, which nestled into the bottom corner.

At the Emirates, Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification for a sixth successive season despite a comfortable win over Everton on the final day.

The Gunners needed to defeat Frank Lampard’s side and hope Tottenham would lose at already relegated Norwich, but with Spurs winning 5-0 at Carrow Road theirs was a forlorn task.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead midway through the first half as Gabriel Martinelli stroked home a penalty after his shot struck Alex Iwobi’s arm, with the spot-kick awarded after a video assistant referee check.

Eddie Nketiah nodded in following a corner to extend the hosts’ lead after 31 minutes, before substitute Donny van de Beek, in what is likely to be his last game for Everton, side-footed in.

It proved to be a short reprieve as two second-half goals in three minutes ended the game as a contest. Both came from corners as Cedric Soares slotted in, then Gabriel poked in after Everton had initially cleared.

Martin Odegaard added a late fifth as Arsenal finished in fifth place, two points behind Tottenham, but despite missing out on the top four, their fans were at least able to celebrate a return to the Europa League after missing out this season.

RESULTS

Arsenal 5 – 1 Everton

Brentford 1 – 2 Leeds

Brighton 3 – 1 West Ham

Burnley 1 – 2 Newcastle

Chelsea 2 – 1 Watford

Crystal Palace 1 – 0 Man Utd

Leicester 4 – 1 Southampton

Liverpool 3 – 1 Wolves

Man City 3 – 2 Aston Villa

Norwich 0 – 5 Tottenham

