Sports

EPL: Man City’s clash with Liverpool biggest game of season, says Foden

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City and Liverpool’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday is a game that every player wants to be involved in, City midfielder Phil Foden said ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

The blockbuster showdown in Manchester will likely play a key role in deciding the outcome of the title race as a City victory would give them a four-point lead with seven games left while Liverpool would overtake their rivals with a win, reports Reuters.

“Two teams fighting for the Premier League, very close on points,” Foden told Sky Sports. “It’s the biggest game and the game that all footballers want to play in.

“I think there (are) going to be a lot of neutrals watching it as well. It’s going to be an entertaining game.”

City’s 14-point lead over Liverpool in January has been reduced to just one point after Juergen Klopp’s team won 10 consecutive league matches.

Key statistics provided by Nielsen’s Gracenote showed victory for City would improve their chances of retaining the title to 86% while an away win for Liverpool would give them a 68% chance of reclaiming it.

“I think it will feel better if one of us just wins instead of someone running away with the league,” Foden said.

“Both teams are going at it and it’s not over with this game and there’s going to be lots of ups and downs, I believe, before the end of the season.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th Premier League victory as Tottenham edged past Everton – though home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match. A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over […]
Sports

Mendy proud of FIFA’s best keeper award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chelsea and Sene g a l goalkeeper Edouard Mendy feels “immense pride” to be named as Best FIFA men’s keeper for 2021. The 26-year-old, who is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, beat the likes of Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma to the award on Monday. M e n d y helped Chelsea win […]
Sports

Headmasters’ Cup: Okowa’s 32-seater bus awaits champions – Oghoro

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

…as final is shifted to Nov 18   Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised to give the winner of the Headmasters’ Cup a brand new 32-seater coaster bus. This came just as latest reports confirmed that the final earlier billed for November 11 will now take place on Nov. 18th. The Delta State Permanent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica