EPL: Man United, Chelsea clinch UEFA League tickets; Watford, Bournemouth relegated

Manchester United secured a place in the Champions League at the expense of Leicester City with victory at King Power Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a point from this decisive final-day meeting to confirm a place in the top four – and break the hearts of the Foxes, who were in a Champions League spot for so much of the season, reports the BBC.

Leicester needed victory once Chelsea took command at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but their dreams were dashed as Bruno Fernandes scored a 71st-minute penalty after Anthony Martial tumbled under challenge from Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans.

Both sides had their chances, with Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel saving well from Marcus Rashford in the first half and Jamie Vardy seeing a header glance off the frame of the goal after the break.

Leicester pressed could not break Manchester United down and their misery was compounded when Evans was sent off against his former club for a wild, late lunge on Scott McTominay.

Manchester United confirmed the formalities seconds from time when substitute Jesse Lingard robbed Schmeichel and rolled the ball into an empty net.

It is a result that fulfils the usual minimum requirement of Champions League qualification for Manchester United.

But while Leicester City’s fifth-placed finish is highly creditable and earns a place in the Europa League, this will undoubtedly be a huge disappointment and anti-climax after being in a position to reach the Champions League for so long.

Chelsea sealed fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season’s Champions League with a comfortable victory over Wolves.

Frank Lampard’s side needed a point from the potentially nervy encounter at Stamford Bridge in order to clinch a top-four place – but they stylishly grabbed all three.

Mason Mount’s delightful 25-yard curling free-kick and Olivier Giroud’s effort from close range were just 144 seconds apart on the stroke of half-time and they settled the contest.

The loss means Wolves end the season in seventh place, behind Tottenham on goal difference, after Jose Mourinho’s side drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

And at the other end of the table, Bournemouth’s five-year stay in the Premier League came to an end despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa’s draw at West Ham meant they were relegated to the Championship.

The Cherries needed a win, and for Watford and Aston Villa to both lose against Arsenal and the Hammers respectively, if they were to retain their top-flight status.

The Hornets lost 3-2, but a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa ensured survival for Dean Smith’s side.

It was a disappointing outcome for Bournemouth, who had done all they could in their game to give them hope of staying up.

Eddie Howe’s side looked determined to fight for their survival right from the outset and deservedly went ahead when Joshua King scored from the penalty spot after Richarlison handled inside the area.

Bournemouth could have had a second penalty soon for a handball by Lucas Digne but neither the referee or the video assistant referee felt there was an infringement.

And Managerless Watford were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to victory.

The Hornets, who dropped into the bottom three for the first time since 28 February in midweek, started the day level on points with 17th spot knowing a positive result could keep them up.

But they were 3-0 down after 33 minutes and, despite pulling back two goals, finish a terrible campaign 19th in the table following a 20th defeat.

RESULTS

Arsenal 3 – 2 Watford

Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton

Chelsea 2 – 0 Wolves

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Tottenham

Everton 1 – 3 Bournemouth

Leicester 0 – 2 Man Utd

Man City 5 – 0 Norwich

Newcastle 1 – 3 Liverpool

Southampton 3 – 1 Sheff Utd

West Ham 1 – 1 Aston Villa

