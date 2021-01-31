Sports

EPL: Man United lose ground at top with Arsenal draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Jesus earns City victory as Eze strike sinks Wolves

 

•West Brom, Fulham draw; Newcastle stun Everton

 

 

Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games after a goalless stalemate with fast-improving Arsenal. Fred was denied by Bernd Leno’s fine save while Edinson Cavani went close in the closing stages.

 

But Arsenal arguably carved out the better chances, Alexandre Lacazette going closest for the hosts when he hit the bar from a free-kick.

 

The under-strength Gunners – without the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka – finished with new loan signing Martin Odegaard on the pitch but could not find a breakthrough.

 

United, who lost midfielder Scott McTominay in the first half to a stomach illness, remain second in the table but are now three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over their rivals.

 

 

United remain unbeaten in the league away from home while Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to seven top-flight games and have earned five clean sheets in the last six league matches. Earlier, Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a narrow victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

 

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game after nine minutes, firing home from close range after fine work from Ferran Torres. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession at Etihad Stadium but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities after Jesus’ early strike, reports the BBC.

 

John Fleck went close to a late equaliser for the Blades but his powerful strike flew just wide of Ederson’s left-hand post. And Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze continued his excellent debut season in the Premier League and added to Wolves’ troubles with the only goal at Selhurst Park.

 

The £19.5m signing from QPR settled a poor game with a thumping finish, his third league goal since making the step up last summer. In a match of few chances, Willian Jose – in his first start for Wolves since joining on loan from Real Sociedad – was twice denied by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita. Wilfried Zaha almost made it 2-0 when he hit the crossbar on the counter-attack. The win lifted Palace above Wolves, who dropped to 14th in the table and are without a win in eight league games. At the Hawthorns, Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion and Fulham produced a captivating draw that will satisfy neither team. A dominant Fulham side appeared to be heading towards a first top-flight win since November 30 when Bobby Decordova- Reid opened the scoring in the first half. But a Kyle Bartley equaliser two minutes after the break shifted the momentum towards the hosts.

 

Sam Allardyce’s side looked to have completed a complete turnaround when Matheus Pereira flicked in a cross from new loan signing Mbaye Diagne.

 

However, Ivan Cavaleiro headed in an inviting cross from fellow substitute Harrison Reed to earn the visitors a point. In the first game of the day, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said a pressure-relieving win over Everton came from a “braver” approach crowned by Callum Wilson’s double.

 

Bruce has endured intense criticism from Newcastle’s fan base as his team lost their past five Premier League games to slip towards the relegation zone.

 

But after switching to a 4-4-2 diamond formation they secured their first win in 12 games, with Wilson’s 50th and 51st Premier League goals helping to beat a passive Everton.

 

Wilson, who went close either side of the break, ended a sevengame goal drought by heading in Jonjo Shelvey’s corner before adding a second in stoppage time. Bruce was understandably delighted at the final whistle as his team moved nine points

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Wiki end Rivers Utd’s unbeaten run

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Jigawa GS compounds Abia Warriors’ woes Rivers United finally succumbed to their first defeat in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League after their 1-0 away loss to Wikki Tourists in one of the MatchDay 4 of the 2020/2021 league season. Chinedu Udeagha scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute of […]
Sports

Champions League: Messi sparks Barca rout, Lazio sink Dortmund

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons as he guided 10-man Barcelona to a 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros in their Group G opener at the Camp Nou. Messi netted from the penalty spot in the first half for his 116th career goal in the competition, before the lively Ansu Fati added a second. […]
Sports

Getting invitation from Rohr, dream come true –Slovia-based Yakubu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Newly-invited Super Eagles goalkeeper, Matthew Yakubu, in an interview with a radio station in Lagos, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has described his journey so far as a difficult one but happy to finally make it to the national team. Excerpts… How did you react when you received the news of your invitation to the Super […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica