EPL: Man United lose ground at top with Arsenal draw  

*Jesus earns City victory as Eze strike sinks Wolves

*West Brom, Fulham draw; Newcastle stun Everton

Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games after a goalless stalemate with fast-improving Arsenal.

Fred was denied by Bernd Leno’s fine save while Edinson Cavani went close in the closing stages.

But Arsenal arguably carved out the better chances, Alexandre Lacazette going closest for the hosts when he hit the bar from a free-kick.

The under-strength Gunners – without the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka – finished with new loan signing Martin Odegaard on the pitch but could not find a breakthrough.

United, who lost midfielder Scott McTominay in the first half to a stomach illness, remain second in the table but are now three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over their rivals.

United remain unbeaten in the league away from home while Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to seven top-flight games and have earned five clean sheets in the last six league matches.

Earlier, Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a narrow victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game after nine minutes, firing home from close range after fine work from Ferran Torres.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession at Etihad Stadium but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities after Jesus’ early strike, reports the BBC.

John Fleck went close to a late equaliser for the Blades but his powerful strike flew just wide of Ederson’s left-hand post.

And Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze continued his excellent debut season in the Premier League and added to Wolves’ troubles with the only goal at Selhurst Park.

The £19.5m signing from QPR settled a poor game with a thumping finish, his third league goal since making the step up last summer.

In a match of few chances, Willian Jose – in his first start for Wolves since joining on loan from Real Sociedad – was twice denied by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha almost made it 2-0 when he hit the crossbar on the counter-attack.

The win lifted Palace above Wolves, who dropped to 14th in the table and are without a win in eight league games.

At the Hawthorns, Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion and Fulham produced a captivating draw that will satisfy neither team.

A dominant Fulham side appeared to be heading towards a first top-flight win since November 30 when Bobby Decordova-Reid opened the scoring in the first half.

But a Kyle Bartley equaliser two minutes after the break shifted the momentum towards the hosts.

Sam Allardyce’s side looked to have completed a complete turnaround when Matheus Pereira flicked in a cross from new loan signing Mbaye Diagne.

However, Ivan Cavaleiro headed in an inviting cross from fellow substitute Harrison Reed to earn the visitors a point.

In the first game of the day, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said a pressure-relieving win over Everton came from a “braver” approach crowned by Callum Wilson’s double.

Bruce has endured intense criticism from Newcastle’s fan base as his team lost their past five Premier League games to slip towards the relegation zone.

But after switching to a 4-4-2 diamond formation they secured their first win in 12 games, with Wilson’s 50th and 51st Premier League goals helping to beat a passive Everton.

Wilson, who went close either side of the break, ended a seven-game goal drought by heading in Jonjo Shelvey’s corner before adding a second in stoppage time.

Bruce was understandably delighted at the final whistle as his team moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

RESULTS

Everton 0 – 2 Newcastle

West Brom 2 -2 Fulham

Palace 1 – 0 Wolves

Man City 1 – 0 Sheff. Utd

Arsenal 0 – 0 Man United

