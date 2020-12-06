Sports

EPL: Man United stage another fightback to beat Hammers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

•Man City outclass Fulham as Burnley, Everton battle to draw

 

Manchester United responded to their midweek Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain by staging another Premier League fightback to beat West Ham United and climb to fourth in the table.

 

Goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and substitute Marcus Rashford turned things around for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who have fallen behind in all five away games this term but have won every match as part of a club-record nine successive away league victories.

 

With London placed in Tier 2 following the end of the national lockdown on 2 December, the Hammers became the first side to welcome back fans in the Premier League after a nine-month absence.

 

David Moyes’ side made by far the better start and were rewarded for their first-half superiority when the unmarked Tomas Soucek headed in from a corner after 38 minutes.

 

They should have added more before the interval, but Pablo Fornals hit the post and Sebastien Haller slipped at the crucial moment after rounding goalkeeper Dean Henderson – who was making his first Premier League start for the visitors. Pogba’s excellent finish from outside the box eventually stood following a VAR review to check whether Henderson’s long clearance to Rashford had curled out of play and then back in.

 

Rashford’s cool finish after Greenwood had slotted in from Alex Telles’ cross made it three goals in 13 minutes as United moved two points behind leaders Tottenham.

 

And Manchester City continued their return to form with another one-sided home win, outclassing Fulham to move up to fifth in the Premier League table. Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne laid the platform for the win, with the latter setting up the former to slot in the opening goal.

 

The roles were then reversed with the England winger tripped in the box by Joachim Andersen to allow the Belgian midfielder to score from the penalty spot. Earlier, Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor.

 

The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC. Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a reshuffle midway through the first half.

 

They equalised just before the break through Dominic Calvert- Lewin, the Premier League’s leading scorer this season.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles stars and UCL glory

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Every year, the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League signify the end of the European season at club level. On August 21st and 23rd respectively, the 2019/2020 final took place respectively after a rather strange Final Eight format. Inter Milan lost 3-2 to Sevilla in Europa League final while Bayern Munich […]
Sports

National Stadium renovation: Stakeholders plead for citizens centred policies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the National Stadium community have appealed to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to give serious thoughts to the latest seven days quit notice issued to business owners inside the premises amidst speculations of its renovation.   This appeal became necessary going by the economic implication of the sudden eviction notice as Nigerians […]
Sports

AFCON qualifier: Eagles grind out goalless draw against Leone Stars

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles played out a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in the reverse fixture of the AFCON qualifying match at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown. Nigeria went into the match on the back of a disappointing 4-4 draw on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, with a promise of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: