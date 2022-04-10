Sports

EPL: Man United star told to leave Old Trafford after defeat to Everton

Former Manchester United coach, Rene Meulensteen and ex-Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford, have told Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford following the Red Devils’ defeat to Everton.

Pogba was one of several Man United stars to underwhelm against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike gave Everton all three points against Man United.

However, both Meulensteen and Beckford believe Pogba should leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season, claiming the France World Cup ‘is not suited to the Premier League’.

“Players like Paul Pogba have come into Manchester United for humongous money,” Beckford told Stadium Astro.

“I’m one of his biggest fans because technically, he’s one of the best in the world. I just don’t think he is suited to Premier League football, where the pace of the game is very quick and intense.

“A lot of money has been spent at United but in the wrong areas and on the wrong players, and that is something they need to look at going forward.

“I think Pogba will leave [in the summer] and that will be the right decision because we’ve seen how good he is at Juventus and with France – that is the player I want to see, but I don’t think we will see that at United. I think he will leave for those reasons.”

Asked if Pogba’s Man United career had been a failure, Meulensteen added: “Failure is a big word but has Pogba lived up to the expectations? I don’t think so.

“He knew what the expectations were when he came back, to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Not everything has clicked with the players around him or the system. Does he actually suit the Premier League?

“What frustrated me a little bit is Paul has never really outspoken his commitment to United. He’s never come out there and said he is going to stay and bring United back to where they belong.

“There are always issues over his future, and that does not sit well with the fans. It is not just one player, though. There are many more issues that need to be addressed before United is going to get back on the right track.

“Since he comes back, it has not really happened for him or Manchester United. I think he will leave now.”

 

