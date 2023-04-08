EPL: Man Utd beat Everton, Rashford limps off

Manchester United maintained their push to secure a Premier League top-four finish with victory over relegation-threatened Everton at Old Trafford.

The hosts’ first-half pressure eventually told when Jadon Sancho picked out Scott McTominay, who swept a first-time finish past Jordan Pickford, reports the BBC.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy after Antony’s shot rebounded off the post, while Ellis Simms sent a tame effort wide of the far post with a rare opening for the away side.

Everton, who have won just one of their last 30 Premier League away games at Old Trafford, improved after the interval but substitute Anthony Martial slotted in Marcus Rashford’s pass for his first league goal since December to seal victory.

United moved above Newcastle to third in the table, six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in their bid to secure Champions League football, but will hope a late injury to top scorer Rashford is not serious.

The Toffees, meanwhile, remain out of the bottom three only on goal difference before the rest of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures.

RESULT

Man Utd 2 – 0 Everton

