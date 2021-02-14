EPL: Man Utd drop points at West Brom, Neto stunner sinks Saints

Bruno Fernandes’ stunning volley salvaged a point for Manchester United at struggling West Brom, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost further ground in the Premier League title race.

United moved back above Leicester in second place, but are now seven points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

The Baggies took a shock lead after just 83 seconds as on-loan striker Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to head in from Conor Gallagher’s cross, reports the BBC.

United where finding it difficult to make inroads in a lacklustre opening period until Fernandes hooked Luke Shaw’s cross into the top corner with his weaker left foot.

The visitors improved in the second half, Mason Greenwood testing Sam Johnstone with a low strike and Scott McTominay seeing his follow up cleared off the line.

With time running out, skipper Harry Maguire leapt to send his header towards the top corner, but Johnstone tipped the effort against the post to deny United an injury-time winner.

Sam Allardyce’s side could have won it themselves late on, but Diagne struck his effort over the crossbar from six yards out.

Though they claimed a draw, West Brom remain in deep trouble at the wrong end of the table, second from bottom and 12 points from safety.

And in the first game of the day, Pedro Neto scored a stunning individual goal as Wolves came from a goal down to beat Southampton at St Mary’s.

It was a tale of two halves, with the visitors improving markedly as an attacking force after the break to hand Southampton their sixth successive Premier League defeat.

The home side controlled the opening period and took the lead when Danny Ings scored with a brilliant volley after he was picked out by Stuart Armstrong.

However, the game turned in the 52nd minute when referee Graham Scott awarded a penalty after ruling that Ryan Bertrand’s use of his arm to block Nelson Semedo’s attempted delivery was illegal. The Saints full-back and his team-mates appeared perplexed by the decision, but it stood and Ruben Neves converted from the spot.

Wolves, buoyed by the goal, went on the front foot and took the lead when Neto jinked his way past Jannik Vestergaard before threading his angled strike between Jan Bednarek and keeper Alex McCarthy.

Saints pressed for an equaliser but were thwarted by Wolves stopper Rui Patricio who made a double save from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams.

Wolves go 12th in the Premier League table, a point and a place above Southampton.

RESULTS

Southampton 1 – 2 Wolves

West Brom 1 – 1 Man United

