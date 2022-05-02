EPL: Man Utd earn morale-boosting win over Brentford

Manchester United claimed a morale-boosting victory over Brentford to end a run of three Premier League matches without a win.

Bruno Fernandes volleyed in from Anthony Elanga’s cutback early on to ease tensions at Old Trafford amid plans for a fans’ protest against the owners, reports the BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had doubled the lead before the break but his strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

But Ronaldo got his goal with a penalty he won when he was brought down by Bees defender Rico Henry.

Raphael Varane ensured United claimed only a second win in seven league matches when he volleyed in from Alex Telles’s corner.

That goal came one minute before a planned walkout by fans, whose departure after 73 minutes – with 17 minutes left – represented their displeasure at 17 years of ownership by the Glazer family.

RESULT

Man Utd 3 – 0 Brentford

