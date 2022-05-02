Sports

EPL: Man Utd earn morale-boosting win over Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Manchester United claimed a morale-boosting victory over Brentford to end a run of three Premier League matches without a win.

Bruno Fernandes volleyed in from Anthony Elanga’s cutback early on to ease tensions at Old Trafford amid plans for a fans’ protest against the owners, reports the BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had doubled the lead before the break but his strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

But Ronaldo got his goal with a penalty he won when he was brought down by Bees defender Rico Henry.

Raphael Varane ensured United claimed only a second win in seven league matches when he volleyed in from Alex Telles’s corner.

That goal came one minute before a planned walkout by fans, whose departure after 73 minutes – with 17 minutes left – represented their displeasure at 17 years of ownership by the Glazer family.

RESULT

Man Utd 3 – 0 Brentford

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Abdullahi, Onyekuru, others hit Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Omonia of Cyprus midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi, led other players including three invited home-based players to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the country’s Africa Cup of  Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month. There were uncertainties concerning the availability of some of the players due to the restrictions on travelling occasioned by […]
Sports

Allegri rules out Inter, PSG; wants Premier League move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Max Allegri is clear where he wants to manage next. The former Juventus coach wants to manage in the Premier League and has ruled out other interesting offers. Allegri is one of the best coaches without a club at the moment. That has made him be linked with a move to other European clubs. […]
Sports

Sodje: No coach can succeed with Eagles for now

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…says administrative problems must be fixed Ex-international Sam Sodje has said no coach will succeed with the Super Eagles if the country does not fix the administrative problems noticed in Nigerian football. The former defender was reacting to a story that the Nigeria Football Federation had shortlisted top-class coaches including former PSG Manager, Laurent Blanc, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica