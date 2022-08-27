EPL: Man Utd end poor away run with win at Southampton

Manchester United ended a dismal sequence of seven straight Premier League away defeats as they secured a narrow win at Southampton.

United manager Erik ten Hag wanted his side to build on the thrilling victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night and they were able to do so in the face of a spirited Southampton challenge, reports the BBC.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break with a precise side-footed volley to give United the three points they just about deserved.

The Saints, who will take heart from their performance, survived an almighty goalmouth scramble in the first half when keeper Gavin Bazunu saved from Anthony Elanga and Armel Bella-Kotchap blocked Christian Eriksen’s follow-up.

United broke through when Fernandes met Diogo Dalot’s cross and as they closed out their second successive win and first league triumph on the road since February, Ten Hag was able to introduce Casemiro, the new £60m acquisition from Real Madrid, as a late substitute.

RESULT

• Southampton 0 – 1 Man Utd

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...