EPL: Man Utd go third with win at struggling Forest

Antony scored one and assisted another as Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League table with a clinical win over Nottingham Forest who missed out on a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors deservedly went in front in the 32nd minute as Antony stabbed home after Forest keeper Keylor Navas had kept out Anthony Martial, reports the BBC.

And Antony played through Diogo Dalot who slotted in United’s second with 14 minutes remaining.

The win puts United three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

Forest, who could have gone three points clear of the drop with a win, stay 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Eriksen inspires free-flowing United

Antony starred, but it was Christian Eriksen who was the true lynchpin for United.

The Denmark midfielder started his first match since picking up an ankle injury in January, replacing Marcel Sabitzer who sustained a groin injury in the warm-up.

And alongside Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen helped United dominate the first half with Jadon Sancho and Fernandes having early chances.

After Antony’s opener only an inspired performance from Navas and some wasteful finishing kept Forest in the fixture.

Fernandes saw his free header sail just wide on the strike of half-time and the Portuguese midfielder had a curling effort tipped on to the post by Navas after the restart.

United’s win, settled by Dalot’s first Premier League goal, was the perfect response to their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla last time out.

They face Sevilla in the second leg of that Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before taking on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

RESULT

Forest 0 – 2 Man Utd