Sports

EPL: Man Utd held by stubborn Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Wood hat-trick sees Burnley thrash Wolves

Leeds took points off one of the ‘Big Six’ for the third Premier League game running as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side followed up victory at Manchester City and Monday’s draw with Liverpool by halting the Red Devils’ run of five league wins.
The visitors dominated but Illan Meslier saved Marcus Rashford’s free-kick and Bruno Fernandes fired wide.
The draw leaves second-placed United 10 points adrift of league leaders City.
And Burnley took a huge step towards retaining their Premier League status as a first-half Chris Wood hat-trick saw them thrash a lifeless Wolves at Molineux.
An awful display from the hosts was ruthlessly exposed by the Clarets, who produced an excellent performance to end a run of three straight defeats in style, reports the BBC.
Sean Dyche’s side are now nine points clear of Fulham and the relegation zone with 15 to play for and the long-serving manager can surely start planning for a sixth consecutive season in the top flight.
Wood was superb throughout but was also gifted his chances by a Wolves display that was worryingly half-hearted and reeked of the end of a season marooned in mid-table.
Strike partner Matej Vydra saw his effort ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside but there was still time for a fourth as Ashley Westwood thumped in from the edge of the area.
RESULT
Wolves 0 – 4 Burnley
Leeds 0 – 0 Man Utd

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL).   Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.   The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired […]
Sports

UEFA League: Lyon dump Man City out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City’s Champions League dream is over for another year after a late double from Moussa Dembele sent Lyon to the semi-finals. Lyon, who finished seventh in Ligue 1, will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, reports the BBC. They led through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort but Kevin de Bruyne levelled for City with […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool brush aside Arsenal to boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City four wins from title with victory at Leicester *Jagielka own goal gives Leeds win over Sheff Utd *Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea Portugal forward Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool claimed a third successive away win with a comfortable victory against lacklustre Arsenal. Liverpool hemmed the Gunners into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica