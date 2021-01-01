EPL: Man Utd level on points with Liverpool after Villa win

*Soucek strikes late as West Ham win at Everton

Manchester United moved level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool as a Bruno Fernandes penalty saw off stubborn Aston Villa.

Fernandes drilled his 11th league goal this season – and his fifth from the spot – into the bottom corner to punish Douglas Luiz’s clip on Paul Pogba and hand United an eighth win in 10 games.

Bertrand Traore’s calm finish underneath David de Gea had deservedly drawn Villa level, cancelling out Anthony Martial’s stooping first-half header for the hosts.

But Fernandes’ penalty extended United’s hold over Villa – they have now won 32 and lost just one of the past 44 league meetings between the sides – and leaves Liverpool top only by virtue of goal difference.

And Tomas Soucek scored a late winner for West Ham against an uninspiring Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Aaron Cresswell’s shot deflected off Everton defender Yerry Mina into the path of Soucek, who tapped home in the 85th minute of an uneventful game, reports the BBC.

Victory ended a run of four successive defeats at his former club for West Ham manager David Moyes.

Everton, who had won their previous four league games, missed out on climbing to second in the table.

RESULTS

Everton 0 – 1 West Ham

Man United 2 – 1 Aston Villa

