Sports

EPL: Man Utd level on points with Liverpool after Villa win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Soucek strikes late as West Ham win at Everton

Manchester United moved level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool as a Bruno Fernandes penalty saw off stubborn Aston Villa.
Fernandes drilled his 11th league goal this season – and his fifth from the spot – into the bottom corner to punish Douglas Luiz’s clip on Paul Pogba and hand United an eighth win in 10 games.
Bertrand Traore’s calm finish underneath David de Gea had deservedly drawn Villa level, cancelling out Anthony Martial’s stooping first-half header for the hosts.
But Fernandes’ penalty extended United’s hold over Villa – they have now won 32 and lost just one of the past 44 league meetings between the sides – and leaves Liverpool top only by virtue of goal difference.
And Tomas Soucek scored a late winner for West Ham against an uninspiring Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.
Aaron Cresswell’s shot deflected off Everton defender Yerry Mina into the path of Soucek, who tapped home in the 85th minute of an uneventful game, reports the BBC.
Victory ended a run of four successive defeats at his former club for West Ham manager David Moyes.
Everton, who had won their previous four league games, missed out on climbing to second in the table.
RESULTS
Everton 0 – 1 West Ham
Man United 2 – 1 Aston Villa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tottenham sign Matt Doherty from Wolves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. The Republic of Ireland rightback, 28, has signed a four-year deal with Spurs. Doherty made over 300 appearances for Wolves after joining from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2010.   He becomes Spurs’ third signing of the […]
Sports

96 teams jostle for honour at 2020 Prince GAS Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A total of 96 teams are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the Prince GAS Cup slated to kick off on November 13 in four centres in Lagos State.   According to the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prince Gbadamosi Adebola Sulaimon, 64 teams will battle for honours in the U-15 […]
Sports

Eagles in showdown with NFF over unpaid AFCON bonuses

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Members of the Super Eagles stars are spoiling for a showdown with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid bonuses and allowances running into $17,500 (more than nine million Naira) bonus each for finishing third at last year’s AFCON in Egypt. This followed a revelation from a source in NFF that the Eagles […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica