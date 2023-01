Marcus Rashford scored an 82nd-minute winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Rashford tapped in Alejandro Garnacho’s cross four minutes after Bruno Fernandes netted a controversial equaliser with Rashford possibly in an offside position, reports the BBC.

Second-half substitute Jack Grealish had put City in front when he nodded in Kevin de Bruyne’s cross on the hour mark.

RESULT

Man Utd 2 – 1 Man City

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...