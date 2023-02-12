EPL: Man Utd score two late goals to beat Leeds

Marcus Rashford continued his rich vein of form in front of goal as Manchester United overcame manager-less Leeds in a hard-fought Premier League encounter at Elland Road.

The England forward headed in his 13th goal in 15 games in all competitions since the World Cup from Luke Shaw’s pinpoint cross, before Alejandro Garnacho sealed victory for the visitors in the closing stages, reports the BBC.

The result leaves Leeds 17th in the table one point above the relegation zone while Erik ten Hag’s side move up to second, a point above Manchester City having played two games more.

RESULT

Leeds 0 – 2 Man United

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...