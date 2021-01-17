Sports

EPL: Man Utd stay top after drab draw with Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Ndombele stunner helps Spurs beat Sheff Utd

Premier League leaders Manchester United were thwarted by the second-half heroics of keeper Alisson in a goalless draw with champions Liverpool.
The Brazilian stuck out his foot to block Bruno Fernandes’ strike and then stood tall to save Paul Pogba’s shot.
The match failed to live up to the hype – it was high on intensity, but both attacks found it difficult to pierce determined defences at Anfield.
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both had efforts blocked.
If Manchester City defeat Crystal Palace in Sunday’s late game (19:15 GMT), they would only be two points behind United with a game in hand.
In the first game, Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.
A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging, reports the BBC.
But they were back to their ruthless best against a Blades side that gone into the game buoyed by picking up their first league win of the season against Newcastle last time out.
Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min’s corner.
Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time, driving a superb low strike from outside the box beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal.
David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Tanguy Ndombele’s stunning hooked finish made sure there would be no late drama.
Victory moved Tottenham up to fourth, although they would drop to fifth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace later on Sunday. Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.
RESULTS
Sheff Utd 1 – 3 Tottenham
Liverpool 0 – 0 Man Utd

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Barca puts woes behind, hammer Villarreal 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored a penalty as Ronald Koeman’s era as Barcelona boss began with a comfortable La Liga win over Villarreal. Ansu Fati was the game’s outstanding player and scored Barca’s first two goals, with a first-time finish from a Jordi Alba ball and then a low drive from Philippe Coutinho’s pass. He won […]
Sports

Mourinho ‘convinced’ Dele Alli will stay at Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports News he is “convinced” Dele Alli will not leave the club in this transfer window. The 24-year-old’s future at Spurs is uncertain after he was left out of their last two matchday squads against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv. A number of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in […]
Sports

MRI tests knocks off half of Eaglets in camp

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

As many as 30 out of the 60 players in camp of the Golden Eaglets camp have been ruled out after they failed the Magnetic Imaging Resonance test meant to check age cheats ahead of the WAFU B U-17 championship starting in Benin Republic on January 5, 2021. Our source said the result of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica