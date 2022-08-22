Sports

EPL: Man Utd stun Liverpool at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United produced an outstanding display to defeat Liverpool and give manager Erik ten Hag his first Premier League victory at a thunderous Old Trafford.

Ten Hag took the bold decision to drop captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo and was rewarded with a performance that lifted the mood of crisis around Manchester United and leave Liverpool still searching for a first win of the season, reports the BBC.

Jadon Sancho showed superb control and composure to deservedly put United in front after 16 minutes before Marcus Rashford raced clear to beat Alisson from substitute Anthony Martial’s pass eight minutes after the interval.

Mo Salah set up a tense finish when he scrambled in a header with nine minutes left but United survived to give Ten Hag just the sort of triumph he needs to make his mark at Old Trafford.

RESULT

Man United 2 – 1 Liverpool

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Man Utd agree £18.2m/year terms to secure Sancho signing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Another day, another story about Jadon Sancho, who is getting closer and closer to signing for Manchester United if reports are to be believed. According to an exclusive report covered by The Sun, Man Utd have agreed terms that will make the 21-year-old earn £18.2million/year, £91million until 2026. The British source have mentioned that the […]
Sports

Roma punished for fielding ineligible player

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Roma have been punished with a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Hellas Verona in their Serie A opener on Saturday.   Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday that Roma used a player over the age of 22 who had not been registered on their 25-man list with the league. Guinea midfielder Amadou […]
Sports

Salah could face Leicester, Mane yet to arrive England

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mohamed Salah is available for Liverpool’s game with Leicester City on Thursday but fellow forward Sadio Mane will not be as he celebrates winning the Africa Cup of Nations final.   Mane’s Senegal beat Salah’s Egypt on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon. Salah is back in Merseyside but Mane is due to fly back on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica