EPL:  Man Utd win 9-0 against nine-man Saints, Palace beat Newcastle

*Wolves upstage nine-man Arsenal, Sheff Utd fight back to win

Manchester United equalled the Premier League record by putting nine goals past nine-man Southampton – the second time Saints have lost 9-0 in as many seasons.

A red card for Saints’ Alexandre Jankewitz after only two minutes triggered a complete collapse for the visitors, who were on the end of the same scoreline against Leicester City in October 2019.

It is only the third time a team has lost 9-0 in the Premier League, with United also beating Ipswich Town by that margin in 1995.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with his first goal at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also found the net either side of a Jan Bednarek own goal before the break.

After a fairly drab start to the second half, United cut loose, scoring five times in the final 21 minutes.

Edinson Cavani has scored four Premier League goals for Manchester United so far this season

Anthony Martial ended an eight-match goal drought before Scott McTominay drove home from the edge of the area.

Then, after Bednarek became the second Saints player to be sent off – bringing down Martial to allow Bruno Fernandes the chance to score from the penalty spot – the French forward netted his second, before Dan James wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

It was a stunning ending as United almost matched their club record 10-0 victory against Anderlecht in 1956.

In the second late game, Crystal Palace recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since September as they kept an attack-minded Newcastle at bay at St James’ Park.

The Magpies had a handful of chances to add to the second-minute strike from Jonjo Shelvey, while Roy Hodgson’s side made the most of their opportunities, turning the match around in a four-minute spell courtesy of goals from Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill.

Riedewald’s effort trumped Shelvey’s half-volley, when his 20-yard rocket took a slight deflection off Ciaran Clark in beating keeper Karl Darlow. And then in the 25th minute 35-year-old Cahill leapt highest to flick Eberechi Eze’s corner delivery past the reach of the Magpies keeper. In doing so, the former Chelsea defender became the club’s oldest scorer in the competition.

Andros Townsend should have made it 3-1 in stoppage time, but almost inexplicably struck his effort high and wide from four yards.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had two players sent off as they threw away a lead and lost to Wolves – who won for the first time in nine Premier League games.

The Gunners, who had earlier hit the woodwork twice and had a goal disallowed, went ahead when Nicolas Pepe held off two Wolves challenges and curled a fine finish into the net, reports the BBC.

But Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when defender David Luiz brought down Willian Jose, with Ruben Neves equalising with the resulting penalty in first-half injury time.

Joao Moutinho scored with a brilliant strike from 30 yards out to put the hosts ahead soon after the restart.

However, the Gunners were then reduced to nine men as goalkeeper Bernd Leno handled the ball outside of his penalty area after racing out trying to deny Adama Traore.

This was Wolves’ first league victory since a 2-1 victory at Molineux against Chelsea on 15 December, although they had also won two FA Cup ties – against Crystal Palace and National League North side Chorley – since then.

Wolves climb a place to 13th, but will drop back to 14th if Crystal Palace avoid defeat at Newcastle United in a late game on Tuesday.

Arsenal, who would have gone sixth with victory, stay 10th, eight points behind fourth-placed Leicester City in the final Champions League qualification spot.

And Sheffield United fought back to claim a priceless Premier League victory over fellow strugglers West Brom.

With their clubs occupying the bottom two positions in the top-flight, both managers had identified the importance of this fixture to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

And initially the Baggies’ more direct approach appeared to give them the upper hand at a rain-soaked Bramall Lane.

Callum Robinson had already pulled a left-foot shot wide when Matt Phillips tapped in the opener after home goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had parried efforts from Robinson and Mbaye Diagne.

However, the Blades improved after the break and levelled when Jayden Bogle lashed a left-footed effort into the bottom right corner after being teed up by Chris Basham.

Ramsdale’s superb close-range save from Robinson then provided his side with the platform to go on and win the contest.

And Billy Sharp’s prodded finish into the bottom left corner saw the Blades collect only their third win of the season.

RESULTS

Wolves 2 – 1 Arsenal

Sheff Utd 2 – 1 West Brom

Man Utd 9 – 0 Southampton

Newcastle 1 – 2 Crystal Palace

