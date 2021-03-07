Sports

EPL: Manchester rumbles as 'noisy neighbours' clash

Following Michael Owen’s late winner in a seven-goal thriller, then Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson was to say of their rivals from the blue half of the city: “Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour. You cannot do anything about that.

They will always be noisy. You just have to get on with your life, put your television on and turn it up a bit louder.”

 

Unfortunately 12 years later these words have become very hollow to Red Devils’ fans have watched enviously as the ‘noisy neighbours’ have supplanted them as kings of the North West, having won three titles since the retirement of the Scotsman. And this afternoon the latest chapter of the age-long rivalry takes place as they meet for the 185th time in the stand out fixture of the weekend.

 

Although the managers and players may be different but bragging rights of the city remains sacrosanct and usually gives added spice to the fixture which has seen United winning 76 times to City’s 55 and the remaining 53 games ending as draws.

 

However, most of United’s wins took place during the glory reign of Sir Alex with the stats swinging in favour of City since his departure in 2013 with seven wins to United’s five.

But while this rankles many fans of the Red Devils, however, what is a more bitter pill to swallow is the fact that City are playing with a swagger not seen from United since 2013!

After a shaky start to this campaign, Pep Guardiola has taken the Citizens to another level with 21 straight wins and playing some outstanding football in the process. Although the kind of form they are in now makes the home side clear favourites to win, however, Pep is acutely aware that Ole Gunner Solskjaer has on a number of occasions upset the apple cart including the corresponding fixture last season in which despite having more than 70% possession City still lost 2-1. United then went on to the double over City beating 2-0 at Old Trafford.

 

In the first leg of this campaign played December 12, Pep was the happier of the two managers as he was able to get his then underperforming team to leave the Theatre of Dreams with a share of the points in a goalless draw.

 

But now with the form they are in right now anything short of another win will see Ole being the happier of the two managers. Having already lost to their rivals in the semi-final of the League Cup on January 6 at Old Trafford, one can only see one game plan from the United boss – allowing City have the possession and hoping to do damage on the break.

 

However, with United failing to win any of their last three games or even score a solitary goal the omens do not look good at all for the visiting team unless their key players are able to raise their games – but even this might not be enough.

 

In other games today, West Brom host Newcastle United, Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield and Crystal Palace is at Tottenham. Week 28 wraps up tomorrow with two more games – Chelsea hosting Everton with Leeds United at West Ham.

