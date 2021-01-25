EPL: Manchester United top contender for Premier League title after recent successes

After Manchester United’s recent victory against Fulham, hopes have seemed to skyrocket for the team. Previous seasons have seen the Red Devils in a fragmented state, and ever since Ole Gunner Solskjaer was appointed manager, things have begun to look up, but gradually. This Premier League season appears to be in the Red Devils’ favour, and they were awarded another stroke of brilliance from Paul Pogba as his strike aided him and his team in resecuring their top position in the Premier League table with a 2-1 triumph. Will Manchester United be able to retain the club record of 17 Premier League away matches unbeaten?

Although the Red Devils seem to be on their way to some Premier League silverware, Paul Pogba, star striker, warns his teammates and fans to not count on something before it has happened. As he speaks to the club’s official website, the Frenchman warns:

“It’s never enough. We are still far from the trophy. It’s been hard to get here, it’s going to be even harder to stay there. Be arrogant in the way that ‘yes, we are proud to be there and we want to stay there’, but we have done nothing yet, so we need to keep working.

We are happy with what’s happening, but we want this to carry on. We want this more and more”.

Pogba was certainly at his best in Manchester United’s match against Fulham, and the public was awarded a glimpse of the former Red Devils in all their glory.

Although they were not the best as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let it slip that his squad does not practice the offside trap in training, they still managed to secure three points and triumphed over Manchester city with a 2-0 win earlier in the day. Pogba was an integral part of their double victories, and for this, he received praise and appreciation from Solskjaer who claimed: “He [Paul Pogba] has really come on. He is fit, he can play in midfield, and he can play wide”.

According to Sportingbet, the 27-year-old Frenchman’s contract is expiring this summer, and who knows – if the Red Devils stay consistent with securing points to ensure an EPL title, Pogba might just stay on.

Despite all these victories and wins, is it still too early to predict whether Manchester United will stay on top of the table or not? Jamie Carragher certainly thinks so. He believes the Red Devils are still outsiders for any Premier League silverware. Unlike last season in which there was a massive point-difference between Liverpool and Manchester City, we see this campaign is cutting it very close, making it even more unpredictable. As of writing, Manchester City are only 2 points behind the Red Devils which could be altered in seconds if they manage to slip up.

With the Premier League as unpredictable as ever, fortunes can change all of a sudden as we see the Blues are in much better shape, as opposed to the start of the season. Liverpool, who started off the season strong are now struggling and are 6 points behind Manchester United. Not to mention, Tottenham Hotspurs dominated the table at the start of the season, and now they are trailing behind with 33 points. However, consistency is key, and that’s what the Red Devils have been so incredible at recently and should not be ruled out as a mere streak of good fortune. They are certainly in the running for the EPL title and only time will tell whether they’ve finally got what it takes or not.

Like this: Like Loading...