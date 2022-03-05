Sports

EPL: Marsch’s first Leeds game ends in defeat at Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jesse Marsch’s first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week.

The winger produced City’s one moment of attacking quality with a precise angled finish midway through the second half of a game in which they had been largely second best, reports the BBC.

It has been a tough and emotional week for Leeds since the departure of Marsch’s much-loved predecessor Marcelo Bielsa following a chastening month that saw them concede 20 goals and pick up one point from a possible 15.

But they produced a lively and energetic display at the King Power Stadium that showcased a change of shape and the hard-pressing, fast vertical football preferred by their American boss.

Better finishing from Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Junior Firpo and Raphinha would have given Leeds a win they so desperately need to ease their relegation concerns.

But, having spurned them, they left themselves vulnerable to a decisive moment like the one Barnes produced.

Leicester moved to 10th in the table. Leeds remain two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than 18th-placed Burnley.

 

RESULT

Leicester 1 – 0 Leeds

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Amuneke, Lawal applaud Dare over stadium rehabilitation

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two ex-internationals, Emmanuel Amuneke and Garba Lawal, have applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for rehabilitating the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos after years of neglect.   Former Africa Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, said there is no way any country can succeed without […]
Sports

Dominant Eagles stun Egypt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria started their campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday. Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal that separated the teams in Garoua as the 2019 bronze medallists extended their dominance over the North Africans.   Austin Eguavoen opted for Iheanacho and Union Berlin’s […]
Sports

40 Eaglets undergo MRI test, final squad ready

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Forty players have undergone the mandatory MRI age test ahead of the U17 AFCON in Morocco with coach Fatai Amoo set to name his final squad shortly. SCORENigeria learnt the players underwent the age test on Thursday and Friday in Abuja. The result of the test, which will determine the final squad for the U17 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica