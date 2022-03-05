EPL: Marsch’s first Leeds game ends in defeat at Leicester

Jesse Marsch’s first game as Leeds boss ended in defeat as Harvey Barnes scored the only goal to give Leicester their second Premier League win of the week.

The winger produced City’s one moment of attacking quality with a precise angled finish midway through the second half of a game in which they had been largely second best, reports the BBC.

It has been a tough and emotional week for Leeds since the departure of Marsch’s much-loved predecessor Marcelo Bielsa following a chastening month that saw them concede 20 goals and pick up one point from a possible 15.

But they produced a lively and energetic display at the King Power Stadium that showcased a change of shape and the hard-pressing, fast vertical football preferred by their American boss.

Better finishing from Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Junior Firpo and Raphinha would have given Leeds a win they so desperately need to ease their relegation concerns.

But, having spurned them, they left themselves vulnerable to a decisive moment like the one Barnes produced.

Leicester moved to 10th in the table. Leeds remain two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than 18th-placed Burnley.

RESULT

Leicester 1 – 0 Leeds

