EPL: Martinelli goal gives Arsenal narrow win

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to help Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Leicester City.

The Brazilian struck in the first minute of the second half, latching on to a deft pass from Leandro Trossard to roll his shot past Danny Ward, reports the BBC.

Trossard had a fine first-half goal disallowed after Arsenal’s Ben White held Ward in the build-up.

Arsenal lead Manchester City by five points before Pep Guardiola’s side face Bournemouth in Saturday’s 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Leicester, who remain 14th, were lacklustre although Kelechi Iheanacho had a goal flagged for offside shortly after Trossard’s disallowed effort and Anthony Dewsbury-Hall curled a shot just wide in the second half.

Following their second consecutive away win, the Gunners are next in action when they host Everton on Wednesday.

At Elland Road, Leeds moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as Junior Firpo’s second-half goal gave them a crucial 1-0 victory over bottom club Southampton in Javi Gracia’s first game as manager.

In a tense and frantic match, left-back Firpo found himself in space in the box after Jack Harrison’s flick to slot home under Gavin Bazunu and send Elland Road into raptures – and his team towards a priceless three points.

Prior to that the game had been balanced on a knife-edge, played out in front of an anxious crowd and between two sides knowing a single costly error could see them staring into the abyss.

The win is Leeds’ first in the league since November 6 and takes them to 22 points, a point and a position above 18th-placed Everton.

The defeat for Saints – their first under caretaker boss Ruben Selles – means they stay bottom, four points from safety.

And Danny Ings’ first goals for West Ham proved the launching pad for a huge 4-0 win as David Moyes’ side pulled themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Ings, a £15m signing from Aston Villa in January, proved the difference with two identical goals in three second-half minutes as the Hammers capped a much-improved display with a potentially significant three points.

The former Liverpool and Burnley striker was quiet for large periods but his clinical finishes settled the nerves around London Stadium and ensured that the hosts could kick on to an eventual thumping victory.

Further goals from captain Declan Rice and substitute Michail Antonio sent the home fans away smiling on a rare goal-filled afternoon.

Forest, who have only managed three goals away from home all campaign, were lifeless throughout in a disappointing display.

RESULTS

• Everton 0 – 2 Aston Villa

• Leeds 1 – 0 Southampton

• Leicester 0 – 1 Arsenal

• West Ham 4 – 0 Nottm Forest

