EPL matches postponed to honour Queen Elizabeth

All English and Scottish football have been postponed this weekend following the Queen’s death on Thursday. ThePremierLeague, Championship, League One and League Two have all beenpostponed, aswellasthestartofthe newWomen’sSuperLeagueseason, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA also announced that the SPFL, SWPL and Highland & Lowland Leagues have agreed that professional football matches will be postponed. The British Boxing Board of Control has also postponed Saturday’s fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight world championship. The fight will now provisionally go ahead on October 15.

The postponements follow Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, with the country now in a state of national mourning. In a statement, the Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

 

