Sports

EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley’s survival hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions Leaguehopefuls Everton at Goodison Park. England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-0, after Chris Wood’s fine finish with Burnley’s first shot gave the visitors a 13thminute lead.

 

The visitors had a penalty claim dismissed after the ball struck Ben Godfrey’s arm in an aerial challenge with Ben Mee prior to McNeil’s goal, and they were almost out of sight before half-time but Johann Gudmundsson’s low effort hit the post.

 

An entertaining first half took another twist as Dominic Calvert- Lewin headed in Tom Davies’ cross to halve the deficit, however manager Carlo Ancelotti was dealt a further setback when England number one Jordan Pickford had to eventually be replaced after sustaining an injury in attempting to save Gudmundsson’s attempt.

 

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea need to be “more clinical” after being held by Leeds in a hightempo goalless encounter.

 

The Blues stretched their unbeaten  run under the German to 12 games as Chelsea manager, but wasted several good chances including two for £71m forward Kai Havertz, who started in attack, reports the BBC.

 

Despite lacking fans to add edge to the clubs’ long-standing rivalry, both sides were unlucky not to score as they both hit the woodwork and tested their opposition keepers. Leeds almost went behind when Luke Ayling’s clearance hit teammate Diego Llorente and looped over keeper Illan Meslier to hit the bar before Edouard Mendy tipped Tyler Roberts’ chip onto the same part of his goal.

 

In failing to beat Leeds, Chelsea missed out a chance to move above third-placed Leicester. But Tuchel’s run of 10 Premier League games unbeaten since the start of a new manager’s reign is second only to Nottingham Forest’s Frank Clark and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri.

 

And Sam Allardyce said West Brom had a “massive mountain to climb” after defeat at Crystal Palace left the 66-year-old staring at the prospect of a first relegation of his managerial career.

 

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic scored the game’s only goal from the spot after Darnell Furlong was adjudged to have handled Wilfried Zaha’s cross, leaving the secondbottom Baggies eight points clear of safety with nine matches left to play.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Dortmund signs right back, Thomas Meunier, from PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after he was won over by the club’s passionate fans during a Champions League game. The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club, reports The […]
Sports

FA Cup: Man United, Liverpool in winner takes all showdown

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Tunde Sulaiman     For the second time in one week the eyes of the football world will be squarely focused on the North East of England where two heavyweights of the game, Manchester United and Liverpool once again lock horns for the 206th time.   However, unlike last weekend’s barren draw in the league, […]
Sports

Liverpool’s Mane self-isolating after positive test

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19, reports the BBC. Liverpool say the Senegal winger has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall”. Mane, 28, played for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica