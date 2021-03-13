Sports

EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley's survival hopes

  • *Leeds hold Chelsea, Palace beat Baggies

Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions League-hopefuls Everton at Goodison Park.

England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-0, after Chris Wood’s fine finish with Burnley’s first shot gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead.

The visitors had a penalty claim dismissed after the ball struck Ben Godfrey’s arm in an aerial challenge with Ben Mee prior to McNeil’s goal, and they were almost out of sight before half-time but Johann Gudmundsson’s low effort hit the post.

An entertaining first half took another twist as Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Tom Davies’ cross to halve the deficit, however manager Carlo Ancelotti was dealt a further setback when England number one Jordan Pickford had to eventually be replaced after sustaining an injury in attempting to save Gudmundsson’s attempt.

Everton emerged from half-time determined to quickly restore parity, but Calvert-Lewin mistimed his header from Lucas Digne’s cross, while Burnley’s Matej Vydra was unable to capitalise on a couple of good opportunities to seal the points.

Sean Dyche’s side remain 15th but they are now seven points clear of the bottom three, while defeat leaves Everton five points adrift of the top-four positions.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea need to be “more clinical” after being held by Leeds in a high-tempo goalless encounter.

The Blues stretched their unbeaten run under the German to 12 games as Chelsea manager, but wasted several good chances including two for £71m forward Kai Havertz, who started in attack, reports the BBC.

Despite lacking fans to add edge to the clubs’ long-standing rivalry, both sides were unlucky not to score as they both hit the woodwork and tested their opposition keepers.

Leeds almost went behind when Luke Ayling’s clearance hit team-mate Diego Llorente and looped over keeper Illan Meslier to hit the bar before Edouard Mendy tipped Tyler Roberts’ chip onto the same part of his goal.

Mendy also saved well from Raphinha’s effort to deny Leeds, who avoided a third straight defeat.

“We have enough quality to use the chances better and to be more clinical,” said Tuchel, who played a back four and picked Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic behind Havertz.

“It is our responsibility, my responsibility to create more and to maybe have more big chances.”

In failing to beat Leeds, Chelsea missed out a chance to move above third-placed Leicester.

But Tuchel’s run of 10 Premier League games unbeaten since the start of a new manager’s reign is second only to Nottingham Forest’s Frank Clark and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri.

And Sam Allardyce said West Brom had a “massive mountain to climb” after defeat at Crystal Palace left the 66-year-old staring at the prospect of a first relegation of his managerial career.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic scored the game’s only goal from the spot after Darnell Furlong was adjudged to have handled Wilfried Zaha’s cross, leaving the second-bottom Baggies eight points clear of safety with nine matches left to play.

“There’s 27 points available and 20 needed,” Allardyce told Sky Sports. “We can only really afford to drop seven points.

“I’m left frustrated because of the players’ efforts not being rewarded, and that’s a consistent analysis from me.”

The Baggies rarely looked like salvaging a point at Selhurst Park, their only shot on target coming courtesy of Mbaye Diagne 18 minutes from time.

 

 

RESULTS

Leeds 0 – 0 Chelsea

Palace 1 – 0 West Brom

Everton 1 – 2 Burnley

